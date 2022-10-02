India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
A half in play as one of the light towers has gone off.
2.1 overs (0 Run) The inside edge saves Markram! Angled into middle, Markram looks to play across the line. He gets an inside edge onot the pads. A huge appeal from the bowler but turned down.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! South Africa won't mind how they come as long as they do! Length and on off, this one shapes away. Quinton de Kock looks to defend, it goes off the outside edge down to the third man fence.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
1.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Two in two overs for India and South Africa now in huge trouble! Dinesh Karthik hangs on. Arshdeep Singh sees Rilee Rossouw step down and bangs it short and outside off, Rilee looks to go downtown but it goes off the toe-end towards mid-wicket. Dinesh Karthik takes it on the second attempt.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery again! Fuller and on off, shaping away. Rilee Rossouw is beaten as he plays inside the line.
1.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! STRAIGHT TO THE MAN! Temba Bavuma's poor run continues! Arshdeep Singh continues from where he left off in the last game! That is a bad start for the visitors! This is fuller and outside off, Temba Bavuma looks to drive, this goes off the toe-end, he looked like he was early in the shot. It goes straight to the man at mid off. Kohli makes no mistake.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Some swing for him too! Length and on off, this shapes away. Quinton de Kock taps it towards cover and takes one. South Africa and Quinton de Kock are underway!
Arshdeep Singh to bowl from the other end then!
0.6 over (0 Run) BEATEN! That is a beauty to end! Length and on off, shapes away. Bavuma is beaten as he tries to defend. A maiden to begin with by Deepak Chahar!
0.5 over (0 Run) Five dots in a row! Shorter and on off, Bavuma pushes it but to covers.
0.4 over (0 Run) That swung a long way! Fuller and outside off, this one shapes away too. Bavuma looks to drive but is beaten. Pant dives to his right. It hits the edge of his glove and then hits Sharma near the crouch.
0.3 over (0 Run) Confusion but no harm done! Angled into the pads, this is tucked on the leg side. Bavuma wanted one but is sent back.
0.2 over (0 Run) Now shapes it away! Lovely outswinger, starts from just outside off, shapes away further. Left alone.
0.1 over (0 Run) Swing for Chahar first up! He gets it to come back in by the line is a little too straight. Bavuma misses the flick and is hit on the pads.
