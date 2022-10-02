India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Wide!
4.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Rohit guides it to deep point for a single now.
4.4 overs (2 Runs) A full toss on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Vintage Rohit Sharma! This is full and outside off. Rohit leans and drives it through covers for a boundary. India off to a great start.
4.2 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off, Rahul dabs it to short third man for a single. Good stop by the fielder there.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Kept out.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Nails a yorker on middle. Rohit squeezes it out on the off side.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off, cut straight to point.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 15 already of this over! This is not good from Wayne Parnell, too many loose deliveries! This is slower and on the pads. Rohit tickles it fine to the fine leg fence.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, just outside off. Rahul drops it to covers for a single.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR NOW! Rahul at his best! On a length and outside off. Rahul punches it past point for four.
3.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Beautiful shot! Rahul loves to play this shot! Full and on the pads. Rahul flicks it on the up and over deep square leg for a biggie. Wonderful wrist work.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Three dots then! Good over by Lungi Ngidi despite going for a six! Short of a length and outside off. Rohit slashes and misses.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Rohit drags it now to mid on.
2.4 overs (0 Run) A yorker, outside off. Rohit jams it out on the off side.
2.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Rohit reads the ball this time. This is slow, full and around off. Sharma comes down the track and smashes it over long on for a biggie.
2.2 overs (0 Run) A slower ball, full and on middle. Rohit eases it to mid on.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Pitched up, outside off. Rohit drives but straight to short cover.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fortunate one! On a length and outside off. Rahul tries to tap it way on the off side but this goes more off the inner half of the bat and past the off stump to fine leg for four.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Angling on the pads. Rohit misses his flick and it goes off the pads to square leg.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and going down the leg side. Sharma misses his flick. Might have gone off the pads but Rohit Sharma doesn't think so and is not happy. Signals for a review in a funny way.
The physio is out. Rohit Sharma looks fine but needs assistance. He is fine and ready to resume.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The skipper is off the mark! Not the most convincing way! On a length and on middle. Sharma looks to paddle it over the leg side but mistimes and it goes off the left forearm and over the slip fielder for a boundary. Rohit Sharma is getting some treatment.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Parnell angles this away, this is full and outside off. Sharma looks to go over covers but plays way inside the line.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Short in length and on middle, it nips a bit in. Sharma stays on his toes as he blocks it out.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Wayne Parnell.
0.6 over (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Rahul prods and blocks it again.
0.5 over (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Rahul blocks it on the off side.
0.4 over (1 Run) Leg bye! Rabada follows Sharma on the leg side with a full ball. Rohit tries to heave but misses and it goes off the pads to square leg. A leg bye.
0.3 over (0 Run) A length ball, angling around middle, bit of inswing and Sharma stays back to defend.
0.2 over (1 Run) Better from Rabada! This is around off on the shorter side. Rahul gets on his toes and taps it to point for a quick single.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! What a start for India! Short of a length and outside off, width there and Rahul punches off the back foot through point for a boundary.
We are all set for the action. The South African players are in the middle. The opening pair of India - Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are also out in the middle. Kagiso Rabada has the new ball in hand. A slip in place. Let's play...
India (Unchanged Playing XI) - KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi (In for Tabraiz Shamsi).
Rohit Sharma, the captain of India says they wanted to bowl first too. Adds humidity plays a big part in this part of the country but they want to do well here. Mentions it is going to be a great challenge, they have never beaten South Africa in a series in T20Is and they have a good chance here. Also says he is not sure about how the pitch will play, it seems sticky and they need to be cautious at the start and do well with the bat. Informs they are playing the same team.
Temba Bavuma, the skipper of South Africa says they need to manage their energy, they want to strike early with the ball and put them under pressure. Mentions it looks a different pitch and should be batting friendly. Reckons they showed good fight with the bat towards the end and the bowlers began well but India played really well. Informs Lungi Ngidi comes in for Tabraiz Shamsi.
TOSS - South Africa have won the toss and they will BOWL first!
PITCH REPORT - Murali Kartik says it is a low scoring pitch and the average score is 145. Ajit Agarkar joins and informs there are a few cracks and the pitch looks dry but dew might play a part later. Shares that the captain will look to win the toss and bowl first.
