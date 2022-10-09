India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Wayne Parnell pitches it up, on middle, angling in, Shreyas Iyer blocks it back to the bowler.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Shreyas Iyer drives it towards cover.
9.4 overs (2 Runs) Half a stop and a crucial one as well. Length ball outside off, this is punched away by Shreyas Iyer towards cover-point where the fielder gets a hand to it. The batters race back for two through.
9.3 overs (0 Run) A touch fuller and on off stump, Iyer blocks it out.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Iyer almost gets played on here. Back of a length and angling in from middle. Iyer gets cramped for room and tries to keep it out. The ball goes off the inside edge and onto the body, just past the stumps.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot and the 50 is up for India! Good length, there's width on offer as well. Shreyas Iyer slaps it away in front of point and picks up a boundary.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, this is worked off the back foot past square leg for a single.
Shreyas Iyer is the new man in.
8.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Kagiso Rabada strikes this time and sends the set batter back to the hut. It is a soft dismissal but a great catch on the follow through from the bowler. Rabada bowls this a touch fuller, on middle, sticks to the surface a bit, Shubman Gill is early through his drive and ends up just looping it back to the bowler where Kagiso Rabada goes down and takes a stunning low catch. Shubman Gill played well for his 28 and India are two down now.
8.4 overs (1 Run) This is on a good length and on off, Ishan Kishan comes forward and pushes it towards cover for a quick single.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ishan Kishan gets off the mark in style! Kagiso Rabada serves this a touch fuller and outside off, Ishan Kishan slashes it past point for a boundary.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Length again and on middle, Ishan Kishan blocks it out.
8.1 overs (0 Run) This is on a length and on off, Ishan Kishan pushes it towards cover-point.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is Gill at his best! Wayne Parnell bowls this full again and on off, Shubman Gill gets to the pitch of it and drives it through extra cover for another boundary.
7.5 overs (0 Run) A bit slower this time, on a length and on off, Shubman Gill looks to cut it away but gets a bottom edge onto the ground.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Wayne Parnell bowls this full and on off, Shubman Gill uses his feet again but drills it straight to extra cover.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Length again and on off, Shubman Gill uses his feet and knocks it towards mid off.
7.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Shubman Gill blocks it to the off side.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Wayne Parnell serves this full and outside off, Shubman Gill stays there and drives it firmly through cover for a boundary.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Is that a dropped catch! No, just short of the keeper. Kagiso Rabada bowls this on a good length and around off, straightens a bit, Ishan Kishan looks to block it but gets an outside edge towards the keeper but it falls just short of the keeper as Quinton de Kock dives to his left to catch it.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Kagiso Rabada serves this a bit fuller and outside off, Ishan Kishan lifts his bat and lets it go to the keeper.
6.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Ishan Kishan opens the face of his bat and gudies it towards point.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Goes a bit fuller and on middle, Shubman Gill drives it towards mid on for a single.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful timing! Kagiso Rabada bowls this on a good length and around leg, Shubman Gill just flicks it away towards the deep square leg fence for a boundary.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Starts off with a length ball, around the top of off. Shubman Gill opens the face of the bat and guides it wide of third man for a couple of runs.
Ishan Kishan walks in at number 3. Also, Kagiso Rabada is now brought into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Wayne Parnell strikes and once again get rid of the Indian skipper. The South African players are delighted and Parnell punches the air joy. He bowls this on a hard length and on off, angling in slightly, Shikhar Dhawan decides to give the charge and tries to go over extra cover, but he plays all over it and the ball goes through to shatter the stumps. India lose their first wicket.
5.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, angling in, Shubman Gill drives it towards mid on for a run.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller one and on off, Shubman Gill leans on and knocks it towards mid off and denies for the single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) A touch fuller and on middle, Shikhar Dhawan takes a couple of steps down the pitch and strokes it towards mid off for a single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) This is on a hard length and on off, Shikhar Dhawan once again plays it towards cover.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Wayne Parnell bowls this on a good length and on off, Shikhar Dhawan stays there and pushes it towards cover.
Follow the India vs South Africa 2022/23 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, India, chasing a target of 279, are 55/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs South Africa 2022/23 today match between India and South Africa. Everything related to India and South Africa match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs South Africa live score. Do check for India vs South Africa scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.