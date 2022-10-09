India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Easy single. Fuller and around middle, Janneman Malan just punches it towards mid on and sets off for the quick single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Darted in on leg stump, Hendricks pushes it towards wide mid on and rotates the strike.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, angling onto the pads, Malan goes on the back foot and eases it through mid-wicket for a run.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Length this time, slower in pace and angling into middle and leg. Hendricks keeps it out to the right of the bowler.
8.5 overs (0 Run) This is banged in halfway down the track and outside off. Hendricks looks to pull but the ball keeps low and he is well beaten.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely timed but straight to the fielder. Full and wide, Hendricks drives it towards cover.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Perfect length and top of the off stump line, Hendricks is happy to just block it back to the bowler.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Avesh hits the length hard and bowls it around off, Hendricks stays back and keeps it out on the off side.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Good length, at 141 clicks and outside off, Malan plays it on the up and to the right of third man for a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Slides one onto the pads, Hendricks looks to flick it away but misses and gets hit on the pads. A tidy over from Shahbaz Ahmed, just 2 off it.
7.5 overs (1 Run) On off, firmly punched off the middle of the bat towards long off and Malan gets a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Pulls back the length a touch and bowls it on off stump. Janneman Malan just about manages to keep it out.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Just slows it up a touch and bowls it around middle. Malan defends it off the back foot.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Length, on off and this is knocked down to long off for a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Nagging length, around middle, Reeza Hendricks just blocks it from inside the crease.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A couple of poor deliveries to end the over by Avesh Khan. This is full and attacking the pads, Malan is able to get the front leg out of the way and flicks it in front of mid-wicket for a boundary.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swung away! Short and wide, shaping away, Janneman Malan stands tall and throws his hands at it. The ball flies over point and goes into the fence.
6.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length, outside off, Malan walks towards the ball and just dabs it down towards point.
6.3 overs (0 Run) A bumper now from Khan, bowled around off and at a good height as well. Malan let's it through to the keeper.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off, this is hit on the up but straight towards mid off.
6.1 overs (0 Run) This is bowled on a fuller length and around off, Janneman Malan strokes it towards mid off.
6.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Avesh Khan starts off with a loosener. This is full and well wide outside off, called a wide.
Avesh Khan comes into the attack now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is pushed down to long off for a single.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Angling it into middle and leg, Malan blocks it off the front foot.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter, at 102 clicks. Malan taps it towards cover-point.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stunning timing on that occasion. This is fired in around off, Janneman Malan uses his feet to get to the pitch of the ball and then just punches it into the vacant extra cover fence.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and angling into middle and leg, Malan defends it out.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On a nagging length, darted into off stump, Janneman Malan keeps it out on the off side using soft hands.
