India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
South Africa will be satisfied with their performance with the blade but they know they could have got more. They did not get the best of starts and lost Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan inside the first Powerplay for cheap scores. After that Aiden Markram and Reeza Hendricks started steadying the ship, they both started off slow and took time to settle in but once they did they scored runs freely. Both of them added a 129 runs before Hendricks got dismissed for a well played 74. However, Markram continued the momentum with Heinrich Klaasen and both played some lusty blows but both of them perished in the space of two overs and gave the momentum back to India. David Miller stayed till the end but struggled to score big runs. They will feel that they are 20-25 runs short as there will be dew when India will come out to chase.
A really good bowling performance from India at the back end of the innings and they have restricted South Africa to 278. They will be the slightly happier side going into the break and the momentum will also be with them after the incredible final over from Mohammed Siraj, but they will also be wary of the fiery African bowling attack.
49.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Just 3 runs off the final over, a brilliant finish from Mohammed Siraj. He bowls this on a hard length and angles it into the body. Bjorn Fortuin gets cramped for room as he looks for the pull. The ball hits the thigh pads and rolls away towards cover. They get a leg bye and South Africa finish with 278/7 on the board.
Bjorn Fortuin is the new man in.
49.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! What a final over this is turning out to be by Mohammed Siraj! Siraj bowls this quicker and fuller. The ball just tails in a bit from around the off pole. Keshav Maharaj backs away and looks to swing it hard across the line. The pace is just too much to handle for Maharaj and the ball goes on to knock the off stump out of the ground. Siraj picks up his third and this has been a brilliant fightback by India in the final few overs.
49.4 overs (0 Run) This is poor cricket from Keshav Maharaj. Slower and fuller, outside off, Maharaj tries to attempt the reverse-scoop over short third man but can't get bat on ball.
49.3 overs (1 Run) Excellent bowling! Mohammed Siraj sees David Miller advancing and bowls a short ball, pushing it outside off as well. Miller has to drag the pull and only manages to hit it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
49.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and outside off, Keshav Maharaj looks to pull but gets it off the toe end of the bat towards backward point for a single. This gets David Miller back on strike.
49.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Fullish length, around off and tailing back in a bit. Keshav Maharaj hangs back and has a swing across the line but misses the ball.
Mohammed Siraj (9-0-36-2) to bowl the last over.
48.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries now! Pitched up, in the slot and David Miller is able to swing across the line and gets it well in front of mid-wicket to pick up a boundary.
48.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finally, David Miller is able to get one away. Full and straight, Miller steps out and thumps is right back over the bowler's head. The ball goes hard and flat and into the fence.
48.4 overs (1 Run) Thakur gets it in the blockhole, on middle and leg but Maharaj manages to flick it away past square leg for a run.
48.3 overs (1 Run) Slower one, bowled on a length and pushed well outside off. Miller taps it towards sweeper cover for yet another single.
48.2 overs (1 Run) On a hard length, around off, Maharaj hits it down to long off and rotates the strike.
48.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on leg stump, David Miller advances and whips it away to deep square leg for just a single. Miller feels he should have done with that one and rightly so.
47.6 overs (1 Run) Good length, around the hips and this is tucked away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
47.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss and on off, Keshav Maharaj slices it towards extra cover for a single.
47.4 overs (0 Run) A slower one, full and on middle, Keshav Maharaj works it with the inner half towards mid-wicket.
47.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Mohammed Siraj bowls this on a good length and on off, shaping in a bit, Keshav Maharaj looks to play at it but misses.
47.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! Now, what happened here? Mohammed Siraj has a shy at the stumps which costs four overthrows and the umpire signals a boundary. Siraj and the Indian players don't seem pleased but there was an attempt from Siraj to run-out Miller at the non-striker's end. The issue raised here by the Indians is that the ball was thrown back by the keeper and should be dead but the attempt of a run-out makes the ball live and hence, it will be a boundary. Poor cricket this from Siraj.
47.1 overs (0 Run) Misses the leg stump by a whisker! Pace on from Siraj, angling it in from around middle and there's just a hint of reverse on this occasion. Maharaj backs away looking to drive but is well beaten.
46.6 overs (0 Run) Ouch, that must have hurt! Hard length, on middle and leg and just jagging back in. Miller looks for the slog but misses and gets a blow around the rib cage. Terrific over by Thakur, just a single and a wicket off it.
46.5 overs (0 Run) Is there a bat on it? No, there isn't! This is a lovely delivery by Shardul Thakur, fuller and in that channel around off. David Miller looks to drive but the ball holds its line and beats the inside edge. The keeper, Sanju Samson seems excited and appeals for a caught behind but the umpire turns it down. Shikhar Dhawan does take the review. The third umpire checks UltraEdge and finds a flatline as the ball passes the bat and the review is wasted by India.
46.4 overs (1 Run) Good length, around off, pushed out onto the off side for a single.
46.3 overs (0 Run) Almost chops it on! Pace on this time, around the top of off, Keshav Maharaj looks to dab at it but gets a bottom edge that goes past the stumps and towards the keeper.
Keshav Maharaj walks out to bat now.
46.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The pressure was mounting and Shardul Thakur gets the breakthrough for India. This is once again bowled slower but on a hard length and pushed outside off. Wayne Parnell is way too early in his shot and can't quite adjust. In the end, Parnell just ends up chipping it down towards wide long off where Shreyas Iyer takes a simple catch. Thakur strikes in his comeback over and South Africa just unable to finish with a flourish here.
46.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Thakur rolls his fingers over the ball and slants it across Parnell, who lines up for the slog and ends up missing it.
Shardul Thakur (3-0-23-0) is back on.
45.6 overs (1 Run) On a good length and over middle, Wayne Parnell stays back and just chips it down to long off for one more. Only 4 runs off the over and it's now been 25 balls since the last boundary.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Around the top of off, Miller opens the face of the bat and hits it towards deep point for one.
45.4 overs (0 Run) The change up now and this is excellent bowling by Mohammed Siraj. Miller charges down the pitch but Siraj bowls a slower short ball over off stump. Miller tries to cut it away but is undone by the lack of pace.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Just a touch fuller now and at the pads, Wayne Parnell looks to flick but misses. The ball hits the pads and rolls towards short third man as the batters get a leg bye.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Good length again, over middle and leg, this is muscled off the toe end of the bat towards deep mid-wicket for just a single.
45.1 overs (0 Run) Hard length, around off and angling away. David Miller hangs deep and looks to pull but is well beaten.
