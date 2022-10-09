India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
44.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller one and around leg, Shreyas Iyer chips it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Bonus runs! This is full and on middle, Sanju Samson knocks it back to the bowler where Wayne Parnell picks it up and huts the stumps at the batter's end and the ball deflects away. A single is taken.
44.3 overs (0 Run) Length again and on middle, Sanju Samson works it to mid-wicket.
44.2 overs (1 Run) This is on a hard length and on middle, angling in, Shreyas Iyer tucks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
44.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Shreyas Iyer punches it but straight to cover.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Length again and on off, Shreyas Iyer pushes it towards third man for one. India need just 10 runs to win now.
43.5 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length and on middle and leg, Shreyas Iyer pulls it towards deep square leg for a brace.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Deft touch! Anrich Nortje bowls this a touch fuller and on off, Sanju Samson waits for it and gudies it wide of third man with an opened face, the fielder there does well to cover his ground to his left and dives to stop it.
43.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and on leg, Sanju Samson flicks it towards mid-wicket.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Shreyas Iyer drives it through cover for another run.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and outside off, Sanju Samson cuts it towards sweeper cover for a single.
Anrich Nortje is back on.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Around the top of off, Samson plays it with soft hands and behind point for a single.
42.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Slower delivery and Sanju Samson has picked it up superbly. This is on a good length and around off, Samson waits for it and smokes it over the long on fence for a biggie.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on off, Samson blocks it out.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Around the hips, tucked away behind square on the leg side for one.
42.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A hundred for Shreyas Iyer and what a brilliant knock this has been. This is his second ODI century and it has come at the right time for India as well. This is banged in short and over off, Iyer backs away and manages to slap it over extra cover for a boundary.
42.2 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Kagiso Rabada's troubles with the front foot continue on this tour. This is full and on off, Iyer defends it out and now he will have a chance to go for the century off the Free Hit.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Drop and run! Good length on off stump, Samson hops and bunts it on the off side for another quick single.
41.6 overs (1 Run) On off stump, Samson taps it in front of cover-point for a quick single.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Sliding onto the pads, worked away through mid-wicket for a single.
41.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Skillful from Shreyas Iyer and he moves on to 97 now. Quicker one, on off stump, Iyer backs away and cuts it off the stumps, past the man at short third man and finds the fence.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, blocked out by Iyer.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Clumsy work from the fielding side. Flatter delivery, cut away straight to cover. Janneman Malan over there throws it over the keeper's head and Kagiso Rabada fumbles it. They get an overthrow.
41.1 overs (0 Run) On a nagging length and close to the off pole, Samson goes deep in his crease and keeps it out on the off side.
40.6 overs (2 Runs) Excellent stop in the deep by Janneman Malan and he saves a couple of runs for his side. Shorter and over middle, Shreyas Iyer jabs it with nice timing to the left of the fielder at deep mid-wicket. Malan runs to that side and slides in to make the stop.
40.5 overs (1 Run) This is fuller in length and outside off, Samson guides it nicely down to third man for a single.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and over middle, Shreyas Iyer pulls it in front of mid-wicket but only for a single.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Around the top of off, Samson stays back and just guides it down with soft hands towards short third man for a single.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Good length, around off, Sanju Samson solidly blocks it out.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and outside off, Shreyas Iyer cuts it towards sweeper cover for a single.
Match Reports
- India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 45.2 overs, India, chasing a target of 279, are 277/3. The live updates of India vs South Africa scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs South Africa 2022/23. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs South Africa 2022/23 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs South Africa, India vs South Africa live score, India vs South Africa scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs South Africa 2022/23 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.