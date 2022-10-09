India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, on off, David Miller goes on his back foot and pulls it towards long on for a single.
44.5 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, Wayne Parnell pushes it towards extra cover for a run.
44.4 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, short and on off, Wayne Parnell smashes it wide of long off where Shreyas Iyer covers his ground quickly and dives to his right to make a one-handed stop to save the boundary. Two runs taken!
44.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter, short and on off, David Miller moves back and punches it towards deep point for one.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Short again and on off, Wayne Parnell forces it towards long off for a run.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker, short and outside off, angling in, David Miller cuts it towards deep point for a single.
43.6 overs (1 Run) A slower one, on a length and on leg, David Miller works it towards mid-wicket for a run.
43.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Mohammed Siraj bowls this on a hard length and outside off, angling away, David Miller looks to pull it but misses it completely.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on off, Wayne Parnell slaps it towards long on for just a run.
43.3 overs (0 Run) Mohammed Siraj bowls this on hard length and on middle, Wayne Parnell looks to pull it away but gets hurried and bottom edge it onto his body.
43.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Mohammed Siraj bowls the slower bouncer, on off, Wayne Parnell leaves it alone. It is called a wide. Mohammed Siraj is not happy as it looked inside the wide line.
43.2 overs (1 Run) This is on a hard length and outside off, David Miller cuts it off his back foot towards deep point for a run.
43.1 overs (1 Run) A slower one, on a length and on middel, Wayne Parnell tucks it towards deep square leg for a single.
Mohammed Siraj (6-1-26-2) is back on.
42.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end his over as this short delivery is cut away towards deep point by Parnell. Only 3 runs from the over!
42.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, David Miller drags it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Washington Sundar continues to bowl short, on off, David Miller cuts it straight to cover.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, on off, Wayne Parnell moves back and slaps it down to long off for a single.
42.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length and on off, Wayne Parnell once again finds the fielder at cover.
42.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Wayne Parnell pushes it towards cover.
41.6 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on leg, David Miller blocks it to the leg side.
41.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SMASHED! This is short and outside off, tuning further away, David Miller reaches for it and generates some power to hit wide of long off for a boundary.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Wayne Parnell taps it in front of point for a quick single.
41.3 overs (0 Run) BEAUTY! Kuldeep Yadav bowls the googly now, short and on middle, turning in sharply, Wayne Parnell looks to blocks it out but misses and gets hit on the gloves.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, full and on leg, David Miller flicks it through square leg for a run.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Nicely tossed up, full and on off, Wayne Parnell smashes it wide of long off for just a single.
Kuldeep Yadav (8-0-42-1) is back on for probably his final spell.
40.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over as this full delivery is pushed down to long off by Parnell.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Short again and around off, David Miller punches it towards sweeper cover for a single.
40.4 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off, David Miller moves back and cuts it wide of deep point for a couple of runs.
40.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and on off, David Miller mistimes his shot towards the bowler.
40.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cheeky from Miller! This is floated, full and on leg, David Miller goes down and scoops it towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Wayne Parnell drives it towards long off for a single.
Match Reports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the India vs South Africa 2022/23 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 45.2 overs, South Africa are 253/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs South Africa 2022/23 today match between India and South Africa. Everything related to India and South Africa match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs South Africa live score. Do check for India vs South Africa scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.