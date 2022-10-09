India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
India vs South Africa from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.
39.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over as this full delivery is driven towards deep point by Iyer.
39.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on middle, Sanju Samson goes back and punches it towards long on for one more.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on leg, Sanju Samson blocks it out.
39.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and on the pads, Shreyas Iyer helps it past short fine leg for a run.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Short and on leg, Sanju Samson flicks it off the back foot though square leg for one.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Shreyas Iyer dabs it towards cover for a single.
38.6 overs (0 Run) Darts this one full and on middle, Sanju Samson drills it to the right of the bowler where Bjorn Fortuin dives to that side and stops it. 48 runs needed in 66 balls now.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on leg, Shreyas Iyer eases it towards long on for a run.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on leg, Shreyas Iyer tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
The dew has shown its effect and the ball has now become almost unusable. The umpires take a call and opt for a different ball. The fourth umpire is out with a box of balls out of which one is selected for play.
38.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shreyas Iyer shwoing his class here! Bjorn Fortuin fails to follow it up with a good delivery and bowls this short and outside off, Shreyas Iyer moves back and cuts it through point for a boundary.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Bjorn Fortuin bowls this quicker, full and on middle and leg, angling in, Shreyas Iyer goes for the slog but misses and gets hit on the pads. Theres is an appeal for LBW but turned down, Keshav Maharaj opts for the review! The UltraEdge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows it is missing wickets and the original decision of Not Out remains.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Sanju Samson easily cuts it away towards deep point for a single.
Another halt in play! The trainer is out again as Shreyas Iyer continues to struggle with cramps. The temperatures are fine but it is the humidity that is an issue. It was the hamstring last time around and now there seems to be an issue with the fore-arm. The umpires are keeping a tab on this delay as Iyer is good to continue.
37.6 overs (2 Runs) Flatter, short and around leg, Shreyas Iyer goes on his back foot and flicks it wide of deep mid-wicket where Anrich Nortje covers his ground to the left and dives to cut it out. Two runs taken!
37.5 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, on middle, Shreyas Iyer uses his feet but only manages to defend it down the pitch.
37.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker and down the leg, Sanju Samson tucks it through mid-wicket for a run.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off, Shreyas Iyer drives it towards deep point for a single.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Shreyas Iyer looks to play at it but gets a leading edge in front of cover.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on leg, Sanju Samson moves back and strokes it towards long on for a run.
Just a slight delay as Shreyas Iyer seems to be struggling with cramps. The physio is called out and Iyer is receiving a bit of treatment. Everything seems to be fine now and we are good to continue.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up, full and on off, Shreyas Iyer drives it straight to short cover.
36.5 overs (2 Runs) Darts this one full and on leg, Shreyas Iyer uses his feet and flicks it off the inner half wide of deep square leg for a brace.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Floated, short and on off, Sanju Samson moves back and taps it through point for a single.
36.3 overs (1 Run) A full toss and on middle, Shreyas Iyer drills it towards deep mid-wicket for just a single.
36.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings for Iyer! Bjorn Fortuin bowls this too short and wide outside off, Shreyas Iyer goes on his back foot and cuts it towards the deep point fence for a boundary.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Quciker, short and on off, Sanju Samson looks to cut it but gets an bottom edge towards short third man for a single.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, turning away, Shreyas Iyer blocks it out.
35.5 overs (1 Run) A bit short and on middle, Sanju Samson moves back and pushes it towards long on for a single.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and on leg, Sanju Samson misses his flick and gets hit on the pads.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and around leg, Sanju Samson knocks it to the leg side.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, short and on middle, Sanju Samson blocks it out.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Keshav Maharaj begins with a short delivery, on off, turning away Sanju Samson plays it towards point.
