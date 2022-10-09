India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
David Miller is the new man in.
37.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A really good catch in the deep and Kuldeep Yadav gets his man.
37.5 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, this is nudged away behind square on the leg side for a couple of runs.
37.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Klaasen showing his class! Flighted delivery, on middle, Heinrich Klaasen steps out and smokes it over the long off fence for a biggie.
37.3 overs (1 Run) On a nagging length and around off, Markram goes on the back foot and eases it towards long off for a single.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Fraction shorter and on middle, this is pulled down to deep square leg for one more.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up full and on leg stump, Markram drives it down to long on for a run.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Length, around the top of off and this is dabbed straight towards point.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Full and straight, this is pushed away towards mid on.
36.4 overs (2 Runs) Banged in short and over off, Klaasen pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a brace.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller length this time, angling into off, Klaasen defends it out from his crease.
36.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Picked up and dispatched! Short of a length, on middle and leg, Heinrich Klaasen plays the short-arm pull and hammers it into the mid-wicket fence.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Good length, outside off and this is sliced away to the right of third man for a single.
Avesh Khan comes back into the attack. He has conceded 24 runs in his 5 overs.
35.6 overs (2 Runs) This is dragged down by Kuldeep Yadav and around leg stump. Heinrich Klaasen rocks back and pulls it to the left of deep square leg where Shahbaz Ahmed tidies up and keeps it down to a couple.
35.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Aiden Markram strokes it off the back foot and down to long off for yet another single.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Around middle, Klaasen plays it inside-out through extra cover for a run.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Slower, on a length and turning in from leg stump. Heinrich Klaasen makes room and hits is straight to the man at extra cover.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Nagging length, on off, Heinrich Klaasen keeps it out off the back foot.
35.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off stump, Aiden Markram drives it down to long off for a single.
