34.6 overs (0 Run) Length, around off, Iyer plays it off the back foot and towards cover. 69 needed now off 90 balls.
34.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the pads, this is worked away 'round the corner for a single.
34.4 overs (0 Run) On the shorer side and around off, Sanju Samson punches it out on the off side.
Drinks break! Ishan Kishan has missed out on a well deserved century and looked distraught after getting out, but he has put India in comfortable position to win here. Shreyas Iyer is still there well set and looking at the depth of their batting, it should be light work from here. South Africa have finally broken the partnership but they are still far away from getiing back into the game. They need a couple of wickets quickly to swing the momentum a bit in their favour. An exciting session awaits us. Also, Sanju Samson comes out to bat now.
34.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Ishan Kishan cannot believe it but he has to walk back after a stellar inning. Bjorn Fortuin comes from over the wicket and drags one down around the off pole. Kishan rocks back and it is there to be hit. Kishan goes hard at it and ends up hitting it flat. There's no elevation on it and Reeza Hendricks at the mid-wicket fence takes a very good low catch in front of him. Fortuin gets his maiden ODI wicket as well. Kishan departs 7 runs short of a maiden ODI ton and South Africa might have just got a chance to make a comeback here.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker and shorter on middle, this is jabbed on the leg side for a single.
34.1 overs (0 Run) This is floated up on a length and well outside off, Iyer steps out and almost gets beaten in the flight. Iyer does manage to taps it towards cover.
Bjorn Fortuin (6-0-35-0) comes back into the attack.
33.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and outside off, Iyer stays back and dabs it down to third man for a run.
33.5 overs (1 Run) Good running. Length ball, around off, this is driven towards the cover region for a quick single.
33.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ishan Kishan was bruised in the previous over but he is bruising the ego of Anrich Nortje for sure. Short and angling on the body, Kishan takes it on and manages to pull it hard and flat over the backward square leg fence for a maximum. Janneman Malan over there did leap up but it was out of his reach. He moves into the 90s now.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Fullish length around off, stroked away towards the man at sweeper cover for a single.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller now and delivers it on off stump, Iyer drives it off the inner half of the bat towards the bowler.
33.1 overs (0 Run) A sharp bouncer now, over 147 clicks and over middle stump. Shreyas Iyer does well to duck under it.
Slight halt! Ishan Kishan has been hit on his elbow on the previous delivery and looks in a lot of pain. The physios are in to check on him and they have wrapped a bandage on top of the bruise. He is good to go now.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Ouch, that must have hurt! This is banged in around the body. Ishan Kishan looks to take it on but misses and gets a blow on the elbow which can be really painful. Hope he is fine.
32.5 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! A huge let off this for Ishan Kishan and that could be a really costly miss for South Africa. Slower one, served on a length and angling into middle. The ball just stops on Ishan Kishan who ends up chipping the ball to the right of the bowler. Kagiso Rabada tries to grab it with both hands but ends up spilling it.
32.4 overs (0 Run) A slower bumper now, outside off, Ishan Kishan looks to take it on but decides against it.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and outside off, Shreyas Iyer stays back and steers in down to third man for a single.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and attacking the pads, flicked away straight towards mid-wicket.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Perfect length, in that channel around off. Iyer looks to drive but gets beaten past the outside edge.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Just trying to be a bit too cute now Ishan Kishan. Pacy delivery, shorter and following the batter down leg. Kishan tries to guide it behind square on the off side but misses. 16 off the over, a big one for India. 81 needed now off 108 deliveries.
31.5 overs (0 Run) A good bouncer now, over middle and Kishan does well to get his head out of the way.
31.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Two in a row now and Ishan Kishan is putting on a show for his home crowd. This is served in the slot on middle stump, Kishan clears the front leg and smokes it over the mid-wicket fence for another biggie. The 150-run stand between these two also comes up.
31.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! Banged in short again but just not short enough. Kishan hangs deep and dismisses the ball way over the mid-wicket fence for a huge hit.
31.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot that is and even the non-striker enjoyed that one. Attempted bumper, angled at the body. Somehow Ishan Kishan manages to muscle it over the mid-wicket region and finds the fence.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Around the top of off, Kishan stays back and just keeps it out.
Anrich Nortje (5-0-20-0) comes back into the attack.
30.6 overs (0 Run) A couple of dots to end the over. This is banged in short and over off stump, Shreyas Iyer just sways his head away from the line of the ball.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Full and straight now, pushed back towards the bowler.
30.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just a fraction short but there's width on offer. Shreyas Iyer transfers the weight onto the back foot and slashes it past point for a boundary.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Back to over the wicket now for the right-hander. This is on a length and angled into middle, Iyer blocks it out.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and wider this time, Kishan stylishly drives it through the cover region for just a single.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish length, angling it into middle from around the stumps. Kishan tucks it away towards mid-wicket.
