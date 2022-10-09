India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (1 Run) Darted full and on leg, Aiden Markram works it towards long on for a run. 11 runs from this over and Shahbaz Ahmed finishes his spell with 1 wicket for 54 runs in his 10 overs.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Short again and on off, Aiden Markram knocks it towards covers.
34.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, short and outside off, Heinrich Klaasen cuts it towards deep point for a single.
34.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Heinrich Klaasen has sent this into the stands! Shahbaz Ahmed bowls this a touch fuller, on leg, Heinrich Klaasen clears his front leg and uses his bottom hand to smoke it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
34.2 overs (1 Run) A bit short and on off, Aiden Markram moves back and pushes it towards covers where Shikhar Dhawan dives and half-stops it. They cross.
34.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, full and on middle, Aiden Markram skips down the track and drills it hard wide of long on for a brace.
Shahbaz Ahmed (9-0-43-1) comes back in to finish his spell.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Make that five dots! Mohammed Siraj pulls his length back a bit and on off, Heinrich Klaasen dabs it towards point. Only a single from the over, a couple of terrific overs from Siraj on the trot.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Four dots on the trot! This is full and on off, Heinrich Klaasen strokes it towards mid off.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Mohammed Siraj bangs in short delivery, on off, Heinrich Klaasen looks for the pull shot but hits it from the bottom half and it deflects onto his body.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and around off, Heinrich Klaasen drives it but straight to extra cover.
33.2 overs (0 Run) A slower one now, full and on middle, Heinrich Klaasen mistimes his flick towards mid-wicket.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Aiden Markram drives it down to long on for a single.
32.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely timed but a poor delivery once again from Sundar. He bowls this flatter, short and down the leg, Heinrich Klaasen stays there and tucks it past the short fine leg fielder for a boundary. 11 runs from the over!
32.5 overs (1 Run) Short again and on leg, Aiden Markram moves back and slaps it down to long on for a run.
32.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A poor delivery and rightly punished! This is short and outside off, Aiden Markram quickly moves onto his back foot and cuts it towards the vacant deep point fence for a boundary.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and outside off, Heinrich Klaasen moves across and scoops it towards fine leg for a run.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Looped up and around middle, Aiden Markram uses his feet and eases it towards long on for a single.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Aiden Markram blocks it back to the bowler.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Four dots to end the over then! This is on a length and around off, Heinrich Klaasen guides it towards point. End of a successful over for India!
31.5 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! Mohammed Siraj serves this full and on middle, Heinrich Klaasen knocks it towards mid on and denies for the run straightaway.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back a bit and on off, Heinrich Klaasen taps it towards point.
31.3 overs (0 Run) This is full and on off, Heinrich Klaasen drives it towards mid off.
Drinks break! A 129-run stand between Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram has just been broken and India will be a bit relieved now. Hendricks was going great guns and Markram too was giving him great support. They have laid the foundation for South Africa to get a big score on the board. But will this wicket change the momentum of the innings? We'll find out as a fascinating passage of play awaits. Also, Heinrich Klaasen walks in at number 5 for South Africa.
31.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The decision to bring Siraj back into the attack has worked in favour of India. Siraj gets his second wicket and finally breaks this dangerous partnership. He bowls this short of a length and on middle and leg, Reeza Hendricks goes for the pull shot but his bat turns in his hand when he connects with the ball. As a result, Hendricks fails to get elavation and the ball goes flat and in the air towards deep square leg where Shahbaz Ahmed takes a good catch running to his left. Reeza Hendricks though has done his job but he will be disappointed not to get to that ton. South Africa three down now.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Mohammed Siraj bowls this on a hard length and on off, Aiden Markram moves back and punches it towards mid off for a single.
Mohammed Siraj (4-1-24-1) is back into the attack.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Looped up, full and on off, Aiden Markram reverse sweeps with the inner half towards short third man for a run. 11 runs from the over!
30.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Aiden Markram clears the fence this time. This is flatter and quicker but down the leg, Aiden Markram goes down and slogs it over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Aiden Markram goes for the reverse sweep but hits it straight towards short third man.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, short and on leg, Reeza Hendricks clears his front leg but mistimes his pull shot towards dee mid-wciekt for a run.
30.2 overs (2 Runs) Flatter, short and around leg, Reeza Hendricks tucks it with soft hands towards deep square leg and Avesh Khan there is a bit late to react. Two runs taken!
30.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on leg, Aiden Markram flicks it off his back foot through square leg for a single.
Match Reports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the India vs South Africa 2022/23 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 35.2 overs, South Africa are 193/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs South Africa 2022/23 today match between India and South Africa. Everything related to India and South Africa match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs South Africa live score. Do check for India vs South Africa scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.