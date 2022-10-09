India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
29.6 overs (1 Run) Another full delivery, on middle, Ishan Kishan flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single. 10 runs from the over!
29.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, Shreyas Iyer tucks it through square leg for a run.
29.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Wayne Parnell bowls this full and on off, Shreyas Iyer easily lofts it over the mid off fielder for another boundary.
29.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Terrific placement and timing! Wayne Parnell serves this on a good length and on off, Shreyas Iyer stays there and drives it on the up and past the mid off fielder for a smashing boundary.
29.2 overs (0 Run) A bit slower, on a length and on off, Shreyas Iyer knocks it towards extra cover again.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, Shreyas Iyer plays it towards extra cover.
28.6 overs (0 Run) This is full and on middle, Ishan Kishan looks to flick it but gets a leading edge back to the bowler. 11 runs from the over!
28.5 overs (2 Runs) Short and on off, Ishan Kishan goes for the pull shot but checks his shot at the last moment and ends up chipinng it over mid on. Two runs taken!
28.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Shreyas Iyer drives it towards long off for a quick run.
28.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Kagiso Rabada serves this on a good length and on off, shaping in a bit, Shreyas Iyer looks to play at it but gets beaten.
28.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, Ishan Kishan guides it towards third man for a run.
28.1 overs (2 Runs) This is full and outside off, Ishan Kishan slices it uppishly towards the deep extra cover region for a brace.
28.1 overs (5 Runs) NO BALL AND FOUR! Shot of the innings! Kagiso Rabada bowls this short and on off, Ishan Kishan gets on top of the bounce and pulls it away wide off deep square leg for a boundary. It is called a no ball for overstepping. Free hit coming up...
Pace from both ends now as Kagiso Rabada (5-1-22-1) has been brought back into the attack.
27.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on off, Ishan Kishan punches it towards long on for a single.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller one again and on the leg stump line, Shreyas Iyer flicks it towards deep mid-wicekt for a single.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! This is full and on middle, Shreyas Iyer drives it towards mid on.
27.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Shreyas Iyer guides it towards point and denies for the single. However, Ishan Kishan is already down halfway through and the fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end. The replay shows that he would have been safe anyways.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around leg, Shreyas Iyer works it towards mid-wicket.
27.1 overs (0 Run) This is on a hard length and on middle, Shreyas Iyer blocks it out.
Wayne Parnell (5-0-28-1) is back on.
26.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ishan Kishan has cleared the fence once again! Bjorn Fortuin bowls this a bit short and on off, Ishan Kishan uses his feet and reaches for it but still generates enough power on his slice to send it over the long off fence for a biggie.
26.5 overs (1 Run) A bit short and on off, Shreyas Iyer moves back and punches it towards long off for a run and that brings up the 100-run partnership between these two.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Shreyas Iyer drills it towards mid on.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Risky single! Ishan Kishan skips down the track and strokes this full delivery wide of mid off and sets off for the run, the fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses and Kishan gets home.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Shreyas Iyer drives it towards long off for a run.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter, short and on off, Ishan Kishan pushes it with the top half of his bat towards long on for a single.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter, close to the off pole and Iyer blocks it out.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, this is driven straight towards cover-point.
25.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Now, Shreyas Iyer gets to his FIFTY as well and he does so in fine fashion. This is outside off, Iyer just opens the face of the blade and drives it square of the wicket, into the cover-point fence. Back-to-back half-centuries for Iyer in this series.
25.3 overs (1 Run) FIFTY for Ishan Kishan and a very well-made one too. He will be hoping to kick on from here. Around off, Kishan nudges it out with soft hands towards backward point for a quick single.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Ishan Kishan misses out and he is livid with himself. A real drag down outside the off stump, Kishan hammers it straight to the man at extra cover.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Iyer pushes it to the right of the bowler who dives but misses the ball. They cross for a run.
