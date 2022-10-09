India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (1 Run) Just a fraction short and outside off, this is tapped away through covers for a single.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on middle and leg, this is flicked away through square leg for a run.
29.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Goes through the hands! Short and wide, Reeza Hendricks slaps it away towards deep point. Ishan Kishan speeds to his left and does well to get to it but fumbles and Hendricks gets the boundary.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Just a touch fuller and on off, Reeza Hendricks defends it out towards short cover.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Around the top of off, this is tapped away towards point.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and angling down leg, Markram looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls away towards mid-wicket and a single is taken.
28.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stand and deliver! This is floated up, around off, Reeza Hendricks stands tall and just uses his wrists to hammer it over extra cover for a boundary. 150 is up for South Africa and these two looking to take the game away from India at the moment.
28.5 overs (0 Run) This is angled into middle, Hendricks nudges it leg side.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller this time, quicker too and around off, Markram slices it past point for one more.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, close to the off pole. Hendricks plays it with an angled bat in front of point for a quick run.
28.2 overs (0 Run) On middle and just turning away a touch, Reeza Hendricks solidly keeps it out.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Floated up on off stump, Aiden Markram backs away and strokes it towards deep cover for a single.
Shahbaz Ahmed (8-0-36-1) replaces Kuldeep Yadav.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller now Avesh and serves it around middle, Hendricks defends it back to the bowler.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Good length, over middle and this is tucked away towards square leg.
27.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Reeza Hendricks is looking very dangerous now and the 100-run stand also comes up between these two. Another short ball, outside off, Hendricks pulls it away off the meat of the bat and well in front of mid-wicket for a boundary.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Aiden Markram does get to FIFTY eventually and he will be hoping to kick on now. Full and straight, driven off the inside edge down to short fine leg for a single.
27.2 overs (0 Run) This is banged in short by Avesh Khan, at a good height and around off. markram looks to pull but takes his eyes off the ball and seems to have missed. There is a loud appeal though and the finger is raised. Aiden Markram has reviewed it. The third umpire checks the UltraEdge thoroughly and finds that there is no bat involved and the on-field decision is reversed.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, angling in from around middle, Markram punches it towards mid on.
Avesh Khan (3-0-12-0) is back on.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted, outside off and Hendricks defends it off the front foot.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Missed opportunity! This is dragged down around the pads, Reeza Hendricks rocks back and pulls it straight to the man at square leg.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted, around off and this is driven down to long off for one.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Nagging length, on middle and turning in sharply. Aiden Markram goes on the back foot and just about manages to keep it out.
26.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked away towards mid-wicket where a misfield allows an easy single to the batters.
26.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just over! This is tossed up on leg stump and turning in. Reeza Hendricks picks it up and swings with the spin. The ball goes high and just over a leaping Ishan Kishan at the cow corner fence. First maximum of the innings this.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Slower and shorter around off, Markram hops back and dabs it down towards backward point.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Eased away and that will be FIFTY for Reeza Hendricks, a classy inning so far from him. This is short and outside off, cut away to deep point for one.
25.4 overs (1 Run) A hint of flight, around middle and leg and this is eased down to long off for a single.
25.3 overs (0 Run) A yorker now, on off stump and Markram just jams it out.
25.2 overs (2 Runs) Deft touch now. Flatter, close to the off stump and Markram just nudges it past short third man. Washington Sundar over there does well to chase it down and save a couple of runs for his team.
25.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious from Aiden Markram. A half-volley around off, Markram leans in and drives it beautifully through the cover-region to find the boundary.
Match Reports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the India vs South Africa 2022/23 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 30.2 overs, South Africa are 160/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs South Africa 2022/23 today match between India and South Africa. Everything related to India and South Africa match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs South Africa live score. Do check for India vs South Africa scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.