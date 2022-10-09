India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, this is eased towards long off by Iyer for a run. Five singles come off that over and at the halfway stage, India are 138/2. 141 runs are now needed off the remaining 25 overs.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Length this time, on middle and leg, Kishan backs away and forces it down to long on for yet another single.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Fired in on off stump, this is driven towards wide long off for one more.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off, Kishan goes really hard at it again and only manages to drill it down to long on. Just the single then.
24.2 overs (0 Run) This is pushed through on middle and off, Kishan leans in and drives it back towards the bowler.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Full and attacking the pads, Iyer shows the full face of the bat and pushes it down to long on for a single.
23.6 overs (1 Run) On off, this is knocked down to long off for a single. These two look really comfortable at the crease now.
23.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Markram tries to attack the pads but spills it way down the leg side. Shreyas Iyer misses out on the pull and once again Quinton de Kock does well to grab the ball.
23.5 overs (1 Run) Nicely flighted, around leg stump, Kishan skips down the track and throws the kitchen sink at it. The ball goes off the inside edge and towards backward square leg and a single is taken.
23.4 overs (2 Runs) Full and wide, Ishan Kishan steps out yet again and drives it past a diving extra cover fielder. They push for two and get it with ease, good running.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Very full and on off, Kishan steps out and flicks it straight to mid-wicket.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Looking for two but have to settle for the single. Around the pads, this is worked away past square leg for a single.
23.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over! Tossed up around middle, Shreyas Iyer steps out but doesn't quite get to the pitch of the ball. Iyer uses the bottom hand and forces it over the leaping mid-wicket fielder to find the fence.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Full and wide, fired in, Ishan Kishan looks to thump it through covers but misses and it's a good take by the keeper behind the sticks.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Floats it up around middle, this is driven down to long on for a run.
22.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just a fraction shorter and Shreyas Iyer latches onto it. This is outside off, Iyer rocks back and cuts it late behind backward point and finds the fence.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Excellent fielding! Around off, pushed away towards wide mid off. David Miller from extra cover dives full stretch to his right and makes the stop.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, this is driven towards mid off where the fielder makes a good stop.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Darted in on off stump, Kishan just pushes it down to long on and picks up a single.
Bjorn Fortuin is back on. He has conceded 14 runs in his 3 overs.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Three dots to end the over and it's a good effort in the end by Markram. Length, on middle and turning in, stay a touch low as well. Iyer goes on the back foot and flicks it towards square leg.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Very full and on off stump, this is driven straight towards mid on.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Slows it up a touch and bowls it around middle, Iyer watchfully keeps it out.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on leg stump, Kishan clips it away in front of mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery on off, Iyer knocks it down to long off and collects a single.
21.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The runs are now flowing freely. Aiden Markram starts off with a dragged-down delivery on leg stump. Shreyas Iyer pulls it away behind square on the leg side and finds the fence.
Aiden Markram comes into the attack now.
20.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another one from Kishan! Keshav Maharaj once again bowls this short and on middle, Ishan Kishan moves on his back foot quickly and pulls it over the deep mid-wicket fielder for a maximum. 15 runs from the over!
20.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker, short and middle, angling in, Shreyas Iyer forces it down to long on for a run.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, on off, Ishan Kishan uses his feet and pushes it towards long off for a run.
20.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Ishan Kishan has hit this out of the ground! Keshav Maharaj bowsl this short and on middle, Ishan Kishan clears his front leg and heaves it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie. With that, the 100 comes up for India and the 50-run partnership as well.
20.2 overs (0 Run) A bit short and on middle, Ishan Kishan works it towards mid-wicket where the fielder dives to stop the single.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Shreyas Iyer drives it towards long off for a single.
