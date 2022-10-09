India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
India vs South Africa from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.
24.6 overs (0 Run) Short again and on leg, Reeza Hendricks flicks it towards square leg.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery, short and on off, turning in sharply, Reeza Hendricks manages to keep it out towards the left of mid on where the fielder dives to stop the ball.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and around off, Aiden Markram goes on his back foot and pushes it towards long off for one.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up, full and on middle, Aiden Markram solidly blocks it from his front foot.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and on middle, Reeza Hendricks leans on and tucks it towards deep square leg for a single.
24.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Even the bowler is surprised by it. Kuldeep Yadav tosses it up, full and on off, Reeza Hendricks goes inside out and chips it towards the deep extra cover fence for a boundary.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Oh..that is close! Shahbaz Ahmed bowls this quicker, short and around off, Aiden Markram looks to cut it away but gets beaten on the outside edge. It was inches away from taking the edge.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Fires this one full and on off, Aiden Markram plays it towards mid off.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Gives it some air this time, on leg, Reeza Hendricks eases it towards long on for one more.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on leg, Aiden Markram drives it with the inner half towards long on for a run.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and on middle, Reeza Hendricks makes room and strokes it towards deep point for a single.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Looped up, full and on middle, Reeza Hendricks knocks it back to the bowler.
Shahbaz Ahmed comes back in to replace Shardul Thakur.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Another short delivery, on middle, Aiden Markram gets cramped for room and pushes it back to the bowler.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length and outside off, Aiden Markram cuts it hard but cannot beat the fielder at covers who dives to his left to stop it.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery, full and on the pads, Reeza Hendricks works it away towards deep square leg for a single. The fielders there has a bit of miscommunication but no harm done.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around leg, turning in, Aiden Markram makes room and slaps it down to long on for a run.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Aiden Markram goes on his back foot and blocks it out.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, short and on middle, turning in, Reeza Hendricks moves back and tucks it towards deep square leg for a single.
Kuldeep Yadav (3-0-9-0) is back on.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back a bit and around off, Aiden Markram punches it off his back foot towards point. 10 runs from the over!
21.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Classic shot from Markram! Shardul Thakur continues with the fuller length, on middle, this time, Aiden Markram drives it nicely down the ground and past the diving long on fielder for a boundary.
21.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Reeza Hendricks dabs it towards backward point and sets off for the run, the fielder has a shy at the batter's end but misses and the batter is safe.
21.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Great shot! Shardul Thakur serves this fuller and on the pads this time, Reeza Hendricks stays there and wristily clips it away towards the vacant deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Full again and on middle, Aiden Markram drives it towards mid on for a quick single.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around the leg stump line, Aiden Markram strokes it towards short mid-wicket.
20.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This quicker, short and around off, Reeza Hendricks looks to push it away but gets beaten on the outside edge. 9 runs from the over!
20.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Reeza Hendricks gets into the act now! Washington Sundar flights this up and on off with mid off up in the ring, Reeza Hendricks stays there and lofts it towards the long off fence for a boundary.
20.4 overs (1 Run) A bit short and around off, Aiden Markram taps it towards cover-point for a run.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Slower through he air, on middle, Aiden Markram leans on and blocks it out.
20.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A lovely shot from Markram! This is floated, full and around leg, Aiden Markram leans on and gently drills it down the ground and wide of long on for a boundary.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Aiden Markram skips down the track and hits it hard but straight to mid off.
