India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Spicy stuff from Nortje!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on leg, Shreyas Iyer flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
19.4 overs (1 Run) This is on a good length and on middle, Ishan Kishan pushes it towards mid on with the inner half for quick single.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Great bouncer! Anrich Nortje bangs in sharp bouncer, on off, angling in, takes off as well after hittimg the deck, Ishan Kishan does well to duck under it at the last moment. Anrich Nortje gives him a stare.
19.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, keeps a little low, Ishan Kishan looks to cut it but misses it completely.
19.1 overs (0 Run) This is short of a length and on off, Ishan Kishan cuts it but finds Aiden Markram at point once again.
18.6 overs (0 Run) A bit short and on middle, Shreyas Iyer works it towards mid-wicket.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Great fielding in the deep! This is short and on middle, Ishan Kishan goes on his back foot and heaves it wide of long on where Kagiso Rabada covers his ground well and puts in a brilliant dive to his left to stop the boundary. Only a single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, Shreyas Iyer moves back and forces it towards long on for one.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Short again and on middle, Ishan Kishan tucks it off his back foot through mid-wciket for a single.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Keshav Maharaj bowls this short and on middle, Ishan Kishan moves on his back foot and pulls it over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Ishan Kishan skips down the track and Keshav Maharaj pulls his length back a bit seeing this, on middle, Ishan Kishan ends up defending it back to the bowler.
Drinks break! This has been an engrossing chase so far. The Indian batters have stayed in touch with the required rate but have lost a couple of wickets too. At the moment, Shreyas Iyer is looking good and Ishan Kishan is supporting him well but they will need to do a lot more if India are to win this game. South Africa will be aware of the fact that wickets will be needed in the middle phase to keep India at bay.
17.6 overs (1 Run) On a length again and on off, angling in sharply, Ishan Kishan sways away a bit and guides it towards third man for a single.
17.5 overs (0 Run) This is on a hard length and on off, angling in, Ishan Kishan gets cramped a bit and defends it towards cover.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Anrich Nortje bowls this on a good length and outside off, Ishan Kishan times his cut perfectly but again finds Aiden Markram at point who may have injured his finger a bit while stopping it.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Anrich Nortje pitches it up, on off, Ishan Kishan knocks it towards short cover.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full again and on middle, Shreyas Iyer drills it towards mid on for a single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller one and on off, Ishan Kishan drives it to the right of point where Aiden Markram dives to that side to stop it.
Anrich Nortje to continue. He has gone for 15 runs so far in his 3 overs.
16.6 overs (0 Run) A bit short and on middle, Shreyas Iyer moves back and pushes it towards extra cover.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery and on off, Ishan Kishan goes on his back foot and forces it towards long on for one.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up and around middle, Shreyas Iyer goes inside out and works it towards long off for a run.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, Ishan Kishan slaps it down to long on for a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length and on middle, Ishan Kishan moves back and plays it straight to mid on.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Keshav Maharaj starts with a short delivery and on off, Ishan Kishan knocks it back to the bowler.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on off, Ishan Kishan gets on top of it and cuts it towards deep third for one.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller this time and on off, Ishan Kishan leans on and pushes it towards extra cover.
15.4 overs (1 Run) This is back of a length and around off, Shreyas Iyer punches it off his back foot towards deep point for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Anrich Nortje bowls this short and outside off, Ishan Kishan cuts it hard towards point where the fielder fumbles a bit. They cross.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Tip and run! This is on a length and on off, Shreyas Iyer dabs it in front of point for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and on off, Shreyas Iyer looks to push it away but gets a bottom edge towards the bowler.
Match Reports
- India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the India vs South Africa 2022/23 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.3 overs, India, chasing a target of 279, are 103/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs South Africa 2022/23 today match between India and South Africa. Everything related to India and South Africa match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs South Africa live score. Do check for India vs South Africa scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.