India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Good length, around off, this is punched away towards extra cover where Fortuin makes a good stop.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Full and wide, Iyer frees his arms and drives it towards covers.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Just a fraction shorter and around off, this is played off the back foot onto the off side for a single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off, Ishan Kishan taps it towards point.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Good length, over off stump, Kishan plays it off the inner half of the bat towards mid-wicket.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller this time, around off, this is driven on the up but straight towards extra cover.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Nortje hits the length hard, over 143 clicks and bowls it over middle and leg. Iyer hops back and keeps it out.
13.4 overs (0 Run) GHood length, around middle, Iyer nudges it towards mid-wicket.
13.3 overs (1 Run) A touch fuller and on off, almsot touching 147 clicks. This is hit away to the right of mid on for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Length again, on off and this is pushed down to mid off.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Around the top of off, Kishan stays back and guides it towards backward point.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Length this time, at the stumps and pushed away towards mid off.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off, this is dabbed down towards short third man for one.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Good shot for just a single. Pitched up again, around middle and Iyer drives it straight back past the bowler. Marco Jansen at mid on makes a good stop to his left and keeps it down to a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up now, on off and this is driven straight towards mid off.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Around the hips, this is tucked away behind square on the leg side for a single.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edged away! Good length, angling it in from around off. Ishan Kishan looks to block but gets an outside edge that runs fine and goes away into the third man fence.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! A touch fuller, close to the off pole and shaping away. Iyer looks to drive but the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious from Iyer once again. Length ball, on off, Iyer stands tall and caresses it with excellent timing through extra cover for yet another boundary.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That went like a tracer bullet! Short of a length, outside off and at 144.6 clicks. Shreyas Iyer slaps it away off the back foot and behind point for a boundary.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Excellent running! Full and straight, over 140 clicks again. Kishan drills it towards mid on and sets off for the run. There is a direct hit at the bowler's end but Kishan is well in.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Switches to over the wicket now and serves a full ball at 140 clicks and around off. Ishan Kishan looks to drive down the ground but mistimes it towards mid off.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Nortje starts off with a length ball around off stump, Shreyas Iyer stands tall and punches it out towards covers for a single.
Anrich Nortje comes into the attack now.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Lovely bowling and it will be a maiden for Kagiso Rabada! Good length, close to the off stump and there's a bit of movement off the deck. Ishan Kishan gets squared up and is beaten all ends up.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Just drags back the length a touch and bowls it over off stump. Ishan Kishan shows Rabada respect and blocks it out.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Length again, around off, Kishan dabs it down towards backward point. Four dots in a row now.
10.3 overs (0 Run) This time Rabada angles it into middle, Kishan defends it back to the bowler.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Length again, on a tight line around off, Kishan blocks it out.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Rabada comes from around the wicket and serves a length ball on off stump. Ishan Kishan pushes it out on the off side.
