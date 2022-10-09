India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
3.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good length, swinging into leg stump, Gill flicks it straight towards mid-wicket.
2.6 overs (0 Run) On off stump, Shikhar Dhawan blocks it out.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, stroked away towards covers by Dhawan.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Around the pads, this is turned away towards square leg for a single.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Just short! This is a tad shorter and around middle. Shikhar Dhawan steps out and slog s it away but without much timing. The ball goes flat and towards deep mid-wicket. Reeza Hendricks runs in from the deep and puts in a brilliant dive but the ball lands well short. Hendricks does make the stop and it will only be a single.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Unecssary that from Fortuin. This is around off, Shubman Gill defends it back to the bowler who throws it back towards the batter. The ball hits the stumps and rolls towards short third man. They get an overthrow.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Darted in, fuller and on off stump, Gill punches it towards mid off.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, shaping away. Shikhar Dhawan charges down the track and toe-ends it back to the keeper.
1.6 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! A bit of swing on offer for Wayne Parnell but the line is wrong. This is full and down leg, swinging further down. Gill misses the flick and Quinton de Kock can't get to it either. They cross for a single.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up now, around off, Gill leans in and drives it firmly but finds the man at extra cover.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Shikhar Dhawan is off the mark as well now. Good length, outside off and shaping away. Dhawan cuts it off the toe end of the bat past first slip. He collects a single down to third man.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, angling in from around middle, Shubman Gill flicks it away towards mid-wicket for a quick single.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Parnell keeps it fuller and bowls it on middle, Gill pushes this one towards mid on.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot and India are underway! Wayne Parnell starts off with a half-volley on leg stump, trying to swing it back in. Shubman Gill just flicks it away nicely and in front of mid-wicket to get off the mark with a boundary.
Wayne Parnell to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) A maiden to start with by Fortuin! This is fuller and straighter, Dhawan just pushes it back towards the bowler.
0.5 over (0 Run) Five dots in a row to start with! Quicker and flatter, on leg stump, Shikhar Dhawan tucks it away towards square leg.
0.4 over (0 Run) Fortuin angles this one across the left-hander and Dhawan just strokes it away towards point.
0.3 over (0 Run) Around the pads this time, Dhawan flicks it away towards square leg this time.
0.2 over (0 Run) Beats the bat! This is flatter again and just going on with the arm past the left-hander. Shikhar Dhawan looks to guide it away but gets beaten past the outside edge.
0.1 over (0 Run) Fortuin starts off right on the money. This is flatter and on off, Shikhar Dhawan just blocks it out from his crease.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 3.4 overs, India, chasing a target of 279, are 15/0. The live updates of India vs South Africa scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs South Africa 2022/23. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs South Africa 2022/23 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs South Africa, India vs South Africa live score, India vs South Africa scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs South Africa 2022/23 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.