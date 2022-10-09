India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot!
4.5 overs (0 Run) Lovely shape from Siraj! He bowls this on a good length and just outisde off, shaping away sharply, Reeza Hendricks leaves it alone.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Siraj serves this full again and on off, Janneman Malan drives it towards cover where the fielder fumbles and allows the batter a single.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller and on middle, Janneman Malan drills it but straight to mid on.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A fine shot but the fielding could have been better there. Mohammed Siraj bowls this on a good length and around off, Janneman Malan moves back and punches it past the diving coevr fielder for a boundary. The fielder got one hand over the ball but fails to stop it and Siraj is not a happy man.
4.1 overs (0 Run) This is pitched up, on middle, angling in, Janneman Malan knocks it towards mid on.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up, full and on middle, Reeza Hendricks pushes it back to the bowler. Just the three singles off Ahmed's first over in ODI cricket.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Darted full and down the leg stump line, Janneman Malan eases it towards long on for one.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter, short and on off, Reeza Hendricks moves back and forces it down to long off for a run and gets off the mark.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Reeza Hendricks blocks it out.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, Janneman Malan goes on his back foot and works it towards mid-wicket for a single.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Shahbaz Ahmed starts with a flighted delivery, full and on off, Janneman Malan drives it but straight to covers.
Shahbaz Ahmed, the debutant comes on as first change.
2.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, angling in, Reeza Hendricks defends it out solidly. Tight bowling from Mohammed Siraj.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller this time, on middle, Reeza Hendricks blocks it down the pitch.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Mohammed Siraj bowls this on a hard length around the sixth stump line, shaping away, Reeza Hendricks lets it through to the keeper.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Siraj goes a bit wide of the crease and angles in a yorker on middle and leg. Reeza Hendricks jams it out towards mid on.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish length, in that channel around off and nipping away off the deck. Reeza Hendricks watchfully leaves it alone.
Reeza Hendricks walks in at number 3.
2.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! Mohammed Siraj strikes and India draw first blood! Siraj comes over the wicket and bowls this on a good length and outside off, angling away, Quinton de Kock stays in crease and tries to drive it away without much footwork. He only manages to get an inside edge back onto the stumps. It was a lazy shot from de Kock and he paid the price. South Africa lose their first wicket.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery, full and around off, Janneman Malan goes for the drive but slices it uppishly towards point.
1.5 overs (1 Run) A full toss and on middle and leg, Quinton de Kock tucks it away nicely wide of mid on where Shardul Thakur moves to his left and dives to stop it. They cross.
1.4 overs (1 Run) A bit short and on middle, Janneman Malan moves back and pushes it towards long on for a single and gets off the mark.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! This is looped up, full and around off, Janneman Malan leans on and knocks it towards covers.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off, Janneman Malan taps this towards point.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Washington Sundar starts with a tossed up delivery, full and on off, Janneman Malan blocks it to the off side.
Washington Sundar, the off-spinner to take the other new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) Another full delivery and on off, Quinton de Kock mistimes his drive towards mid on.
0.5 over (0 Run) Mohammed Siraj serves this a touch fuller and on leg, swinging in a bit, Quinton de Kock looks to work it away but misses and gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW but turned down.
0.4 over (0 Run) Mohammed Siraj bowls this on a good-length and outside off, angling away, Quinton de Kock leans on and leaves it alone.
0.3 over (0 Run) Mohammed Siraj contiues to bowl full here, on the pads this time, Quinton de Kock leaves it but it goes off the pads and past the diving Sanju Samson behind the stumps towards the fine leg fence for a boundary. However, the umpire signals dead ball as no shot was offered and it will be a dot ball.
0.2 over (0 Run) Full again and on middle, Quinton de Kock tucks it towards mid-wicket.
0.2 over (1 Run) WIDE! Mohammed Siraj loses his line and serves this full and down the leg, Quinton de Kock misses his flick. Wided.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! South Africa and Quinton de Kock are underway in some style! Mohammed Siraj starts with a full delivery and around off, Quinton de Kock stays there and gently drives it down the ground for a boundary. A beautiful way to start.
We are ready for play! The umpires are out in the middle and so are the Indian players. Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan are the openers for South Africa. There is a bit of chat going on between Shikhar Dhawan and de Kock, not sure what's it about but the umpire steps in and the confusion is cleared. Mohammed Siraj has been handed the new ball and is raring to go. Let's play...
PITCH REPORT - Deep Dasgupta is pitchside. He says that it isn't the biggest ground and the square boundaries are 60 meters. Ajit Agarkar joins him and says that it is a warm afternoon and it does get cooler and there's not much grass on it. Adds that there might be reverse swing later on and there will be dew coming in too.
Shikhar Dhawan, the captain of India says that they would have batted second. Adds that they want to chase and take advantage of the dew factor in the second innings. Informs they have also made two changes. Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed comes in for Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi.
Keshav Maharaj, the stand in skipper of South Africa says they will have a bat first because it looks like a good wicket and will try to put runs on the board and then restrict the opposition. Informs that Temba Bavuma and Tabraiz Shamsi aren't feeling well today and they will be replaced by Reeza Hendricks and Bjorn Fortuin. Ends by saying that the wicket does look good.
India (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar (In for Ruturaj Gaikwad), Shahbaz Ahmed (In for Ravi Bishnoi & On Debut), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks (In for Temba Bavuma), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj (C), Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin (In for Tabraiz Shamsi) and Anrich Nortje (In for Lungi Ngidi).
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of South Africa. They have elected to BAT first.
The news from the Indian camp is that Shahbaz Ahmed will be making his ODI debut in this match.
