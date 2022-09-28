India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
7.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Wide!
7.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
7.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Tabraiz Shamsi comes into the attack.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls this on a good length and outside off, Suryakumar Yadav leaves this one alone. 12 runs and a wicket from this over.
6.5 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and outside the off pole, Suryakumar Yadav gets across the line of the stumps and looks to play it towards the leg side. Does not connect and the ball raps against the pads. There is a huge appeal but the umpire remains unmoved. Temba Bavuma decides to review this and UltraEdge shows there is a slight nick. South Africa lose their review.
6.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This has been hit cleanly! Two maximums in a row as Anrich Nortje serves this one full and strays onto the pads. Suryakumar Yadav clips this off his leg and dispatches it over the deep backward square leg boundary for six more runs.
6.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Top edged and Anrich Nortje's pace takes this over the boundary! Anrich Nortje bowls this in line with the stumps and on a fuller length, Suryakumar Yadav looks to flick this to the leg side but gets a leading edge that flies well over third man for a maximum.
6.2 overs (0 Run) This is bowled a slightly short and gets this to come in sharply into the batter. Suryakumar Yadav fends this into the leg side.
Suryakumar Yadav makes his way out in the middle.
6.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Anrich Nortje strikes on his very first delivery and gets rid of the dangerous Virat Kohli! A nothing delivery bowled short and wide outside the off stump, Virat Kohli goes on his toes and slashes hard at the ball. Get an outside edge that flies towards Quinton de Kock behind the wicket and he takes an easy catch. India have not gotten off to a good start here and the South African pacers are looking pumped.
Anrich Nortje is brought into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and just outside off, KL Rahul blocks this back into the pitch. India are 17 for 1, their lowest score after the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) This is full as well and outside the off pole, KL Rahul strokes this straight to the cover fielder.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Goes full on the pads, Virat Kohli flicks this towards fine leg where Kagiso Rabada does well to stop the ball and throw it back at the keeper to restrict the batters to a run.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Gets the ball to move away sharply from outside off on a good length, Virat Kohli feels for this but decides to move his bat out of the way at the last moment.
5.2 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length as well and outside the off pole, Virat Kohli taps this into the offside.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Wayne Parnell bowls this on a good length and gets the ball to nip in from middle stump. Virat Kohli clips this towards square leg.
