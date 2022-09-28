India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
8.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
8.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
Keshav Maharaj makes his way out to the middle.
7.6 overs (0 Run) A huge shout for LBW, but the umpire says no. Rohit Sharma goes up for the review.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Oh, that's a good comeback ball! On a length, nipping away, outside off. Aiden Markram looks to flick this one but he misses.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! Much-need maximum for the Proteas. Harshal Patel drops it short, around middle. Aiden Markram picks up the length early and pulls it high over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Harshal Patel hits the deck hard on this occasion, around off, at around 134 clicks. Aiden Markram pushes it towards cover off the back foot.
7.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, around middle. Aiden Markram rocks back and blocks it out.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Harshal Patel sprints in from over the wicket, he delivers a shortish ball, around middle. Wayne Parnell looks to pull this one but the ball goes off his glove towards the off side. A quick single taken.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Pitches this one up, around middle and off. Wayne Parnell leans in and pushes it towards cover to end the over with a run. 5 off the over.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Oh, well bowled! Tosses this one up, full, spinning away, outside off. Wayne Parnell gets beaten while trying to drive this one.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball from over the wicket, around off. Aiden Markram uses the depth of his crease and knocks it towards long off for yet another single. Four singles on the trot now.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, an arm ball, around the thigh pad. Wayne Parnell tucks it off the back foot towards mid-wicket and takes another single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball, around middle. Aiden Markram works it away towards square and rotates the strike.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Ravichandran Ashwin beings with a fuller ball, drifting into the pads. Wayne Parnell nudges it towards square leg and takes a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Change of angle again! Arshdeep Singh speeds in from over the wicket now, he delivers a short ball, around middle. Aiden Markram ducks underneath it. Rishabh Pant leaps and does well to grab the ball. At the end of the Powerplay, South Africa are 30 for 5!
5.5 overs (0 Run) Pitched-up delivery, outside off. Aiden Markram opens the face of the bat and drives it towards the fielder at backward point. No run there!
5.4 overs (0 Run) Another jaffa! Arshdeep Singh sprints in from 'round the wicket, he serves a length ball, nipping away a tad, outside off. Aiden Markram gets beaten on the outside edge while trying to block this one.
5.3 overs (0 Run) A fuller ball, swinging away, outside off. Aiden Markram strides forward to drive this but he gets beaten on the outside edge. A shout for a caught behind, but the umpire says no. Virat Kohli thinks he has heard something there and Rohit Sharma opts for a review. UltraEdge shows a flat line as the ball passes through the bat. The on-field decision stands and India lose a review.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter, around the thigh pad. Wayne Parnell flicks it uppishly towards fine leg. Short of the fielder there through. Only a single.
5.1 overs (3 Runs) Overthrows! A fuller ball, outside off. Aiden Markram leans forward and pushes it towards mid off. The batters cross ends for a single. Harshal Patel at mid off scores a direct hit at the bowler's end, the ball rolls away and they pick up two more.
