India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
South Africa got off to a bright start. Their pacers came out all guns blazing and exploited the conditions perfectly as they got rid of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early in the innings. But once the spinners were brought into the attack, the momentum swung towards India as they failed to keep the pressure going. Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul then put on a match-winning stand of 93 runs with the former playing the aggressor and Rahul playing the perfect second fiddle. Both of the batters, in the end, notched up their respective half-centuries. For South Africa, It was never going to be easy considering they got just over a 100 runs, but it's been a good fight from them. India weathered the storm well initially, but it was smooth sailing once Suryakumar Yadav came to the crease and displayed his array of shots.
It's not been a straightforward chase for the Men in Blue, but they have gotten over the line efficiently and have taken an early lead in this 3-match T20I series. The Proteas did make India sweat hard for their runs, but they had too little to fight with. Credit to them, but they will need a better show from their batters in the next game.
16.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KL Rahul reaches his fifty as well! Tabraiz Shamsi flights this full and in line with the stumps, KL Rahul gets down on one knee and slog sweeps this over deep square leg for a maximum. India seal a comforatble 8-wicket win.
16.3 overs (1 Run) That is a half-century for Suryakumar Yadav! He has been outstanding in this game. This is full and aimed for the leg stump, Suryakumar Yadav flicks this to deep square leg for a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Tabraiz Shamsi flights this full and straight, KL Rahul clips this towards long on and brings Suryakumar Yadav back on strike.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Tabraiz Shamsi bowls this on a fuller length and in line with leg stump. Suryakumar Yadav tucks this towards fine leg for a single. He reaches 49.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Continues bowling full and outside off, Suryakumar Yadav hits this in the air to the right of cover. Temba Bavuma dives and gets both hands to it but does not hold on to it. They take a single.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Goes full and outside off, Suryakumar Yadav finds the cover fielder with his drive.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Kagiso Rabada attempts a slower delivery full and outside off, Suryakumar Yadav read the pace well and waits on it. Smashes it towards the deep cover boundary and collects four more runs. He is now one hit away from another half-century.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is pure timing! Kagiso Rabada bowls a full toss outside off, Suryakumar Yadav hits this straight back over the bowler and finds the long off boundary.
15.2 overs (1 Run) This is served full and in line with the stumps, KL Rahul clips this towards deep mid-wicket and takes a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Kagiso Rabada bowls this on a good length and outside the off pole, KL Rahul feels for this but is beaten all ends up.
Match Reports
- India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 16.4 overs, India, chasing a target of 107, are 110/2. The live updates of India vs South Africa scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs South Africa 2022/23. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs South Africa 2022/23 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs South Africa, India vs South Africa live score, India vs South Africa scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs South Africa 2022/23 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.