India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then, this should be a routine run-chase for a star-studded India batting lineup even more so now that the pitch seems to have eased out a bit. They will want to get of to a good start to prevent any jitters in the dressing room. South Africa have their back against the wall and will have to come out punching hard. They will need early wickets if they are to have any chance of staging a comeback. Will India chase this down on a canter? Or will South Africa fight back? We will find out in the run chase soon.
South Africa got off to a nightmarish start losing 5 batters in the first three overs. Four of them were dismissed on a duck with three suffering golden ducks. Aiden Markram seemed like he was playing on a different pitch though as he showed a remarkable array of strokeplay. He along with Wayne Parnell played well to halt the decline but could not go on to make big scores. It was Keshav Maharaj who proved to be the saving grace as he scored 41 of 35 balls to push the team's total beyond the 100-run mark. The pitch was always going to be difficult at the start of the innings and they failed miserably to negotiate the swing which probably will cost them the game.
India came onto the field all guns blazing and exploited the early conditions to the best of their abilities. Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar got the ball to move viciously and took 3 and 2 wickets respectively to have South Africa crawling at 5 for 9. Once the movement began to settle and the bowling changes occurred the wickets dried out for a bit with Harshal Patel and Axar Patel chipping in with a wicket each through the middle overs. They would have liked to wrap up the tail sooner but will be thrilled about restricting their opponents to an under-par score. They once again struggled with their death bowling as the penultimate over went for 17 runs. Arshadeep ended with three wickets with Chahar and Harshal chipping in with two each but Ravichandran Ashwin deserves a special mention as he bowled four over for just 8 runs.
Harshal has bowled an outstanding last over! India have surprisingly not been able to bowl out their opponents here after the start they got. They will be happy with their effort though with just 106 runs on the boards and they will be silently confident of chasing down this target. South Africa have done well to recover from the early collapse to put up a total that they can bowl at. They will have their task cut out when they return to bowl as the pitch has gotten considerably easier as the game has progressed.
19.6 overs (1 Run) A yorker-length delivery, around the leg pole. Kagiso Rabada gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball goes towards square leg for a single. South Africa end at 106 for 8!
19.5 overs (1 Run) An overpitched delivery, around middle, Anrich Nortje drills it down to long on for a single. This has been good last over from Harshal Patel, so far.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Pitches this one up, around middle. Kagiso Rabada works it away towards long on and rotates the strike.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Another full ball, at around 120 clicks, outside off. Kagiso Rabada looks to heave this across the line but he fails to get any bat on it.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! A fuller one, wide of off. Kagiso Rabada throws his bat at it, but he misses. Wided.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, angling in, down the leg side. Anrich Nortje steps down the track and heaves it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Harshal Patel gets rid of Keshav Maharaj! A peach of a delivery. A slower, yorker, around middle and leg. Keshav Maharaj looks to push this one away, but he misses. The ball sneaks under his bat and goes onto shatter the stumps. South Africa's most successful batter departs.
Anrich Nortje is the next batter at the crease.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! A short ball, wide of off. Keshav Maharaj dances down the pitch and misses his cut. A wide called.
18.6 overs (1 Run) A yorker, around middle. Keshav Maharaj pushes it towards mid off for a single. That brings up the 100 for South Africa. A good over for them, 17 runs off it.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Keshav Maharaj is taking South Africa to a respectable total here! A fuller ball, outside off. Keshav Maharaj caresses this past mid off for a boundary.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Arshdeep Singh runs in from over the wicket, he delivers a low full toss, around the leg pole. Kagiso Rabada works it away towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) This is much better from Arshdeep Singh! A yorker-length delivery, around middle. Keshav Maharaj digs it out towards cover and takes a single.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is bigger and better! A shorter ball, outside off. Keshav Maharaj makes room and slaps it over deep point for a biggie.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, shot! Arshdeep Singh comes in from 'round the wicket, he serves a fuller ball, around off. Keshav Maharaj reverse-scoops it over short third man for a boundary.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Drifting in, around the leg pole, a fuller ball. Kagiso Rabada misses his sweep and gets hit on his pads.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, flatter ball, short in length. Keshav Maharaj dabs it towards short third man and takes a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up this time, around middle. Kagiso Rabada sweeps it towards the fielder at deep mid-wicket for a run.
17.3 overs (0 Run) A short ball, around middle and off. Kagiso Rabada rocks back and cuts it towards the fielder at point. No run there!
17.2 overs (1 Run) In the air...and safe! A loopy one now, full, and outside off. Keshav Maharaj advances down the pitch and slices it just over backward point. A single taken.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Tad quicker at 93 clicks, short one, around middle. Kagiso Rabada works it away towards mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
16.6 overs (0 Run) A yorker-length delivery, around middle. Keshav Maharaj does well to push this one towards the fielder at cover.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A freebie from Harshal Patel! A juicy low full toss, on the pads. Keshav Maharaj gets low and flicks it through square leg for a boundary.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Angling in, a fuller-length delivery, darting it on the pads. Kagiso Rabada flicks it uppishly towards the fielder at deep square leg. Arshdeep Singh there collects the ball on a bounce. A single taken.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery! Harshal Patel comes in from 'round the wicket now, he delivers a fuller ball, outside off. Kagiso Rabada leans in to drive but he gets beaten on the outside edge.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A good-length delivery, outside off, at 135.8 clicks. Keshav Maharaj rocks back and guides it towards third man for a run.
16.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, angling in, around middle and leg. Kagiso Rabada nudges it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Axar Patel almost had another one here! He fires this on full and angled in from outside off, Keshav Maharaj looks to block and gets a slight inside edge. The ball goes a fraction over the stumps and goes past the gloves over the keeper as well. The ball runs away to fine leg for a lucky boundary.
Kagiso Rabada strides out to the middle.
15.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Axar Patel has his man and South Africa lose another wicket. Wayne Parnell departs after a sluggish innings. A fuller ball, tosses it up, around middle and leg. Wayne Parnell dances down the track and heaves it towards deep mid-wicket. The ball goes off the bottom of the bat and flies towards the fielder there. Suryakumar Yadav runs to his right and takes a good catch.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Axar Patel sprays this one down the leg side, Wayne Parnell misses his tuck. Wided.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That should release some pressure. Shorter one, around middle. Wayne Parnell uses the depth of his crease and pulls it towards deep square leg for a boundary.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Outside off this time, fuller ball. Wayne Parnell misses his drive.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Another short one, around middle. Wayne Parnell swivels and looks to pull this one but he misses.
15.1 overs (0 Run) A quicker one, around middle, short ball. Wayne Parnell rocks back and pushes it towards the bowler.
Match Reports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, South Africa are 106/8. The live updates of India vs South Africa scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs South Africa 2022/23. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs South Africa 2022/23 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs South Africa, India vs South Africa live score, India vs South Africa scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs South Africa 2022/23 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.