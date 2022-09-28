India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Bangs this in short and just outside off, Suryakumar Yadav looks to pull but is beaten by the pace. 11 runs from the over.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is proving to be an expensive over! Anrich Nortje Goes for the leg cutter but ends up delivering a low full toss outside the off pole. Suryakumar Yadav slices this to deep backward point and collects four runs.
14.4 overs (1 Run) This is on a good length and in line with the stumps, KL Rahul clips this towards mid-wicket and takes a quick single.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A meaty full toss bowled outside off and gets the treatment! Anrich Nortje fails to execute his yorker and KL Rahul does not miss out as he smashes this over deep cover for a biggie. 21 runs are needed now.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller this time and outside the off pole, KL Rahul looks to drive with hardly any foot movent and gets beaten.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Anrich Nortje bowls this on a good length and in line with the stumps, KL Rahul goes on the back foot and taps the ball to the right of the bowler.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly short this time, around off. KL Rahul cuts it towards deep point for a single. India need 27 off 36 balls.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! A fullish ball, outside off. KL Rahul swings his bat at it but he fails to get any bat on it.
13.4 overs (0 Run) A shorter ball now, wide of off. KL Rahul leaves that alone.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Width on offer, a length ball. Suryakumar Yadav hangs back and steers it towards third man for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Pitched-up delivery, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav drives it to the fielder at mid off. No run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Wayne Parnell begins his second spell with a short ball, around middle and off. KL Rahul miscues his pull shot over mid-wicket. Only a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Darting this one down leg, a short delivery. KL Rahul backs away and pushes it towards point for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav rocks back and slashes it through point for a single.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Suryakumar Yadav is playing on a different pitch here. A fuller ball, spinning away, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav goes inside-out over extra cover for a biggie.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Drifting in, around middle and leg. KL Rahul tucks it towards square leg and takes another run.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off now, back of a length again. Suryakumar Yadav pushes it towards cover and scampers across to the other end.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball, down leg. KL Rahul swivels and pulls it towards deep square leg for a single. That brings up the 50-run stand between these two.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, lovely shot! Very full on this occasion, around middle and leg. Suryakumar Yadav whip this one in the gap between long on and deep mid-wicket for a boundary. 13 runs off the over. India need 41 more off 48 balls.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Spinning in, around middle and leg, short ball. Suryakumar Yadav misses his flick and gets hit on his pads.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Around the leg pole now, fuller ball. Suryakumar Yadav sweeps it towards short fine leg. No run taken.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, full, around middle. KL Rahul drills it towards long on and rotates the strike.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Tosses this one up now, outside off. KL Rahul carves this one over backward point for a brace.
11.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Too short on this occasion, around middle. KL Rahul uses the depth of his crease, gets low, and pulls it towards deep square leg for a flat six.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball again, around middle and off. Suryakumar Yadav stays in his crease and pushes it towards cover.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Angling in, back of a length, around middle. KL Rahul works it away towards mid-wicket and takes a run.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Tosses this one up, serves it full, around middle. Suryakumar Yadav knocks it down to long off for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Suryakumar Yadav miscues his cut towards cover. No run there.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Trouble at the bowler's end but KL Rahul is back in time! A fuller ball, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav taps it towards cover. KL Rahul leaves his crease to sneak in a single, but he is sent back in just in time.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! A short ball, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav rocks back and cuts it powerfully through point for a boundary.
