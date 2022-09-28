India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.5 overs (0 Run) This is flighted into the stumps on a fuller length, Wayne Parnell tucks this to the leg side and mid-wicket comes across to collect the ball.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling full and angled into the stumps, Wayne Parnell clips this towards mid-wicket.
14.3 overs (1 Run) This is slightly short and in line with the stumps, Keshav Maharaj makes room and slaps the ball to deep point for a single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls a carrom ball on a fuller length, outside off. Keshav Maharaj gets across the stumps and defends it back down the pitch.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Ravichandran Ashwin floats this one full and into the stumps, Keshav Maharaj clocks this back towards the bowler.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls this one on a shorter length and angled into the pads, Wayne Parnell looks to pull this fine but finds the short fine leg fidler. Just two runs from this over.
13.5 overs (0 Run) A quicker ball, at around 105 clicks, around middle, short in length. Wayne Parnell steps down the pitch and plays it back to the bowler.
13.4 overs (0 Run) This is short and outside the off stump, Wayne Parnell looks to cut but gets beaten.
13.3 overs (0 Run) This is full and outside the off pole, Wayne Parnell knocks this to the right of the bowler who dives and prevents a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Flights this one full and outside off, Keshav Maharaj taps this towards cover and takes a quick single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Axar Patel fires this one into the pads on a fuller length, Wayne Parnell clips this around to deep backward square leg for a single.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Another short ball in line with the stumps, Keshav Maharaj looks to play this but gets beaten by the extra bounce. Rishabh Pant rises up high and catches the ball with one hand.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls this one short with the ball going away from the left-hander from outside off, Wayne Parnell pulls this to deep square leg and they look for two but have to settle for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) This is on a good length and outside the off pole, Keshav Maharaj works this to deep cover-point for a single.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This has been swatted away! What a shot this is from Keshav Maharaj. Deepak Chahar bowls this short and outside off, Keshav Maharaj gets into position in a flash and pulls the ball over deep square leg for a biggie. That shot looked dismissive.
12.2 overs (0 Run) What a delivery! Deepak Chahar still getting the ball to move as he bowls this on a good length and outside off. Keshav Maharaj hangs his bat out to dry and gets beaten.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Deepak Chahar begins the over with a delivery bowled back of a length and outside the off pole, Wayne Parnell cuts this late and guides the ball to third man for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Attacks the stumps once again on a fuller length, Keshav Maharaj blocks this to the left of the bowler. Just one run from Axar Patel's first over.
11.5 overs (0 Run) This is short as well and outside the off stump, Keshav Maharaj cuts this late but straight to the backward point fielder.
11.4 overs (0 Run) This is a fraction short and outside the off pole, Keshav Maharaj rocks back in the crease and slaps this towards cover.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Angles this one into the stumps on a fuller length, Keshav Maharaj blocks this into the off side.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Flights this one full and outside off, Keshav Maharaj taps this towards point.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Axar Patel begins with a full delivery angled into the pads, Wayne Parnell clips this towards mid-wicket and a misfield allows the batters to take a single.
Axar Patel is introduced into the attack. He replaces Harshal Patel.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Carrom ball to end the over! Floats this full and outside off, Keshav Maharaj feels for the ball and gets beaten all ends up.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery bowled full and outside off, Keshav Maharaj gets a stride out and blocks this towards cover.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Continues to flight this full in attacking the stumps, Keshav Maharaj blocks this into the leg side.
10.3 overs (0 Run) This is turning into the pads on a fuller length, Keshav Maharaj clips this towards mid-wicket.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Gets the ball to spin in from outside off on a fuller length, Keshav Maharaj blocks this back towards the bowler.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Ravichandran Ashwin flights this full and in line with the stumps, Wayne Parnell pushed this to long off and takes a single.
