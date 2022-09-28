India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
4.5 overs (0 Run) A huge shout for LBW, but the umpire says no once again. A length ball, outside off. KL Rahul leans forward to block this but the ball hit his pads before his bat. Temba Bavuma goes up for the review. The Ball Tracking shows that the impact was outside off and the on-field decision stands.
4.4 overs (0 Run) On a length again, around off. KL Rahul defends this one off the front foot.
4.3 overs (0 Run) This one is bowled on a length, the line is outside off. KL Rahul blocks it from within his crease.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky boundary! A fuller ball, wide of off. KL Rahul leans in to drive but the ball flies over the slip cordon off the outside edge towards third man for a boundary.
4.1 overs (0 Run) A good-length delivery, around middle, nipping back in. KL Rahul closes the face of the bat and looks to flick this but he misses.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, a length delivery. KL Rahul steers it down to third man and takes a single. He retains the strike. Just one off the over.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Another length ball, outside off. KL Rahul dabs it towards point. 5 dots in a row now.
3.4 overs (0 Run) A huge shout for LBW, but the finger stays down! A length ball, nipping back in, around middle. KL Rahul rocks back and looks to block this, but he misses and gets hit high on his pads. The height could probably be the issue here.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots on the trot now. Outside off, jagging away. KL Rahul offers no shot.
3.2 overs (0 Run) On the nagging length once again, outside off. KL Rahul looks to block this one but he pulls out in the end. Another dot.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Width on offer now, a length ball, KL Rahul looks to slash this one but he misses.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Kagiso Rabada ends his over with another ripper. A good-length delivery, outside off, Virat Kohli gets beaten on the outside edge while trying to block this one.
2.5 overs (2 Runs) Pitched up, outside off. Virat Kohli strides forward and drives it uppishly over cover. The ball will not race away to the boundary but they get a couple of runs.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Another beauty from Kagiso Rabada! On a length, outside off, shaping away. Virat Kohli looks to block this one off the back foot but he misses.
2.3 overs (0 Run) A fuller ball, outside off. Virat Kohli looks to drive this one but the ball goes off the inner half towards mid-on.
Virat Kohli looks eager to get out to the middle and he walks in at number 3.
2.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! A terrific ball from Kagiso Rabada and he has got rid of Rohit Sharma early in the innings. This is just the start South Africa what have hoped for. A good-length delivery, nipping away late, outside off. Rohit Sharma prods forward to block this one, but the ball goes off the outside edge towards the keeper. Quinton de Kock dives to his right and takes a good one-handed catch.
2.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, swinging away at around 138 clicks. Rohit Sharma leaves that alone.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Overpitched delivery, around off. KL Rahul plays it back to the bowler.
1.5 overs (0 Run) A good-length delivery now, shaping away outside off. KL Rahul lets that one go through to Quinton de Kock behind the stumps.
1.4 overs (0 Run) A fuller ball, angling in, around middle. KL Rahul pushes it back to the bowler.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Wayne Parnell sprays this one down the leg side, a length ball. KL Rahul misses his flick. Wide given.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Much better from Wayne Parnell! Pitches it up, tailing back in, around middle. KL Rahul looks to flick this one but he misses and gets pinged on his pads. A huge shout for LBW, but the umpire says no. Temba Bavuma opts for a review. No bat involved there. The Ball Tracking shows that it was the umpire's call on the impact and wickets hitting. The on-field decision stands.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! An overpitched delivery, down the leg side. KL Rahul tickles it fine towards fine leg for a boundary. First boundary of the chase.
1.1 overs (2 Runs) KL Rahul is off the mark as well! A fuller ball, swinging in, around middle. KL Rahul flicks it through mid-wicket for a brace.
1.1 overs (2 Runs) Two wides! A fuller ball, angling down the leg side. Rohit Sharma misses his flick. Quinton de Kock dives and makes a half-stop. The batters cross ends as well. India are underway with that.
Wayne Parnell will bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) A shorter ball, outside off. KL Rahul rocks back and taps it towards the off side. A maiden to begin with!
0.5 over (0 Run) A fuller ball, outside off. KL Rahul leans in to drive but he bails out in the end.
0.4 over (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. KL Rahul taps it towards cover-point.
0.3 over (0 Run) Beaten! Well bowled! On a length, nipping away, outside off. KL Rahul looks to have a poke at it but he misses.
0.2 over (0 Run) A length ball now, outside off, swinging in. KL Rahul leaves it alone.
0.1 over (0 Run) Kagiso Rabada begins with a shortish ball, outside off. KL Rahul gets on his toes and dabs it towards point.
