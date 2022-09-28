India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
3.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
3.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
3.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) Four!
3.1 overs (0 Run) Arshdeep Singh bowls this full and in line with the stumps, Aiden Markram defends this back towards the bowler.
2.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Deepak Chahar bowls this on a good length and gets the ball to shape away slightly, Wayne Parnell feels for this and gets beaten all ends up.
2.5 overs (1 Run) This is short and aimed at the batter, Aiden Markram pulls this towards deep square leg and takes a single.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Aiden Markram seems to be playing on a different pitch though! Deepak Chahar goes full and outside off, Aiden Markram strokes this to deep cover for a much-needed boundary.
Wayne Parnell makes his way out to bat at number 7.
2.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The opening bowlers for India are ripping apart the South African batting here! Tristan Stubbs is the latest casualty as Deepak Chahar wants to match his partner in claiming wickets. This is bowled on a good length and wide outside the off pole, Tristan Stubbs is down the wicket and slashes wildly at the ball. The ball flies towards deep backward point where Arshdeep Singh comes in to take a fine catch.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Goes full this time and once again good shape away from outside off, Aiden Markram shimmies down the wicket and knocks this wide of cover for a single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Deepak Chahar bowls this on a good length and outside off, Aiden Markram strokes this straight to the cover fielder.
Tristan Stubbs is the new batter in.
1.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! Another one bites the dust. Arshdeep Singh is breathing fire at the moment. His third wicket of the over and South Africa are in deep trouble. A good-length delivery, this one nips back in, around off. David Miller looks to drive this one but he gets beaten due to the inward movement. The ball sneaks in through the gap between the bat and the pad and goes on to knock the stumps over. David Miller departs on a golden duck.
1.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Rilee Rossouw departs on a golden duck and South Africa are sinking in quicksand here! Arshdeep Singh bowls this on a good length and gets good movement away once again from outside off, Rilee Rossouw goes for a loose drive away from his body. Gets a faint nick that flies comfortably into the hands of Rishabh Pant behind the wicket. South Africa are now three wickets down and staring down a barrel.
1.5 overs (2 Runs) WIDE! Strays down leg side now on a fuller length, Aiden Markram misses his flick and the ball swings late. Rishabh Pant does well diving to his left and gets a glove on it. They take an extra run as the umpire indicates wide once again.
David Miller walks out to bat with South Africa in a spot of bother.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Bangs this in short and just outside off, Aiden Markram withdraws from his pull shot and this is called wide by the umpire.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That should release some of the pressure! Arshdeep Singh goes full this time and outside the off stump, Aiden Markram gets his front foot forward and crunches this to deep cover for a cracking boundary.
1.3 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length as well and swinging into the stumps, Aiden Markram blocks this back down the pitch.
Aiden Markram comes to the crease.
1.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Both the openers for South Africa have now seen their stumps disturbed! Arshdeep Singh bowls this on a good length and slightly wide outside the off stump, Quinton de Kock looks to cut this but gets an inside edge that goes on to break the timber. The wicket-keeper has to depart and India are right on top here.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Arshdeep Singh starts the over with a good-length delivery just outside the off pole, Quinton de Kock taps this back towards the bowler.
Rilee Rossouw walks out to bat at number 3. Also, Arshdeep Singh will bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Deepak Chahar has set Temba Bavuma up here! He has bowled outswingers all over and got his man with a ball coming back in. He serves this on a good length and just outside off, Temba Bavuma looks to play at this away from his body. The ball nips back in sharply and squeezes between the gap between bat and pad to shatter the stumps. India draws first blood and the South African skipper departs.
0.5 over (0 Run) This is on a fuller length and outside off, gets the ball to move away. Temba Bavuma mistimes his shot towards mid on.
0.4 over (0 Run) Massive swing for Deepak Chahar here! this is bowled on a good length and outside off, Temba Bavuma pushes at this but is beaten.
0.3 over (0 Run) This is a low full toss just outside the off pole, Temba Bavuma is unable to find the gap on the off side as he finds the cover-point fielder.
0.2 over (1 Run) Goes a fraction fuller this time and serves this outside the off stump, Quinton de Kock knocks this to the left of point and takes a single to get off the mark.
0.1 over (0 Run) Deepak Chahar begins with a good length delivery swing into the pads, Quinton de Kock tucks this towards square leg.
We are done with the pre-match formalities and we are ready for action to get underway! The players are out in the middle. Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock will open the batting for South Africa. Deepak Chahar will begin with the new ball. Let's play!
All the players have made their way out in the middle for the national anthems. It will be South Africa's first followed by India's.
Temba Bavuma the skipper of South Africa says that they would have fielded first as well. Adds that it's been a good last couple of months for the team, this series is important for them, and they want to continue their good work. Mentions that everyone on the team always enjoys a trip to India, and all the energies are up. Further says that this series is very important, different conditions as compared to Australia, but this is a good opportunity and they feel good to be back in action after a couple of months.
Rohit Sharma the captain of India says that he will field first. Mentions that there is a bit of grass cover and feels it will be a good batting track apart from the first few overs. Admits that it is very critical to keep the momentum going. Claims that they have been playing some good cricket of late and want to continue doing the same. Adds that winning helps maintain a healthy atmosphere. Goes on to say that they want to tick all the boxes and take this opportunity to fine-tune their preparation before the World Cup. Informs that Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are rested allowing Arshdeep Singh and Rishabh Pant to come into the side. Also adds that Ravichandran Ashwin comes in place of Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Chahar takes Jasprit Bumrah's place as he had a niggle earlier. Ends by saying it is an unbelievable atmosphere out there and it is great playing in this stadium
South Africa (Playing XI) - Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favor of Rohit Sharma. India have elected to BOWL first!
PITCH REPORT - Ajit Agarkar is pitchside and says that there is an even covering of grass, but it's a firm pitch. Adds that the seamers will get help with the new ball, and dew will play a part. Mentions that everyone wants to bowl first these days, and it will be no different today.
