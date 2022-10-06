India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off. Ishan blocks it out.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Keshav slows it up and targets the off pole. Gaikwad punches off the back foot through covers for a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) This one lands outside off and turns away sharply. Gaikwad prods and lets it go.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, around off. Kishan drives it back to the bowler who lets it through for a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Not out! This is tossed up, full and outside off. Kishan leans and looks to drive but against the spin. He gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball bounces on the ground and then onto the boots before going to the keeper. Maharaj appeals. It is taken upstairs. The replay shows the ball was well in contact of the ground.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, eased to long off for a single.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Around off. Kishan chops it to point.
8.5 overs (3 Runs) Three runs! This will give some confidence to him! Length and outside off. Gaikwad punches it through point for three runs.
8.4 overs (0 Run) On middle on a length. Blocked out.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Gaikwad is not having an easy debut till now. On a length and outside off. Gaikwad has a feel for it but misses.
8.2 overs (0 Run) This is short and on middle. Gaikwad evades it well.
8.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, around leg. Gaikwad makes a bit of room as he tries to flick but gets hit on the pads.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Superb from Parnell! Outside off again, on a length. Kishan chases and tries to cut but misses.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Again in the same channel, outside off. Kishan goes it as he tries to drive but gets an outside edge and the ball falls short of the first slip fielder.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a fuller side, it nips away. Kishan leans into his drive but fails to connect.
7.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Kishan taps it to covers.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! BIG INSIDE EDGE! A length ball, around off. Kishan gets low to push it away but gets an inside edge past the leg stump and to fine leg for four.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off, Kishan chops it to backward point.
6.6 overs (0 Run) On middle. This is hit to mid on.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off. Gaikwad shoulders arms to it.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, guided to third man for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Pitched up, outside off, driven to mid off for a quick single. Temba Bavuma hits the stumps at the bowler's end but Gaikwad was well in.
6.2 overs (0 Run) This is just brilliant from South Africa! A length ball, outside off and straightens off the deck. Gaikwad lunges to push but misses.
6.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Gaikwad leaves it alone. That was again very close to the pole.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! After almost 23 balls, India buy some runs! This is full and way outside off. Kishan leans and drives it through point for a boundary.
5.5 overs (0 Run) A huge inswinger, this is full and around off. Kishan gets an inside edge onto the pads as he looks to drive.
5.4 overs (0 Run) This is full and outside off. Kishan prods and shoulders arms to it.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Very full and on off. Kishan jams it out on the off side.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, kept out.
5.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED'EM! The dot balls created pressure and Dhawan falls into the pressure! This is top, top bowling from the Africans! This is on a length and outside off. Dhawan tries to play to third man but late swing gets an inside edge onto the stumps. Both the openers are gone now.
