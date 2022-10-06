India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end but an expensive start for Ravi Bishnoi! On off, defended.
9.5 overs (1 Run) The googly on the pads, this is clipped through square leg for one.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Keeps it short and outside off, de Kock slaps it through covers for one.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is timed brilliantly! Made a cracking sound of the bat. Outside off, de Kock plays the sweep and hits it fine behind square on the leg side for a boundary. 8 from the first three balls. Ravi Bishnoi under pressure.
9.2 overs (0 Run) On off, lands it well. Defended.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary to welcome Ravi Bishnoi! That went through the legs of Dhawan! Flatter and on off, this one skids through. De Kock plays it late. It goes between the legs of Dhawan who is late in getting down. Boundary. Welcome one again.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Malan chops it towards cover. Could have been a wicket-taking over for Thakur but it is still a good one, only three from it.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Just outside off, left alone.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on middle, this one takes off after landing. De Kock looks to defend, it goes off the splice towards the leg side for one.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Malan slaps it through covers but only one as there is protection in the deep.
8.2 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! That was a regulation slip catch for Gill but he puts it down! Thakur could have made an immediate impact! Length and on off, Malan looks to push at it with hard hands. It goes off the outside edge and goes towards Gill at widish first slip. He spills it. This could prove costly.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Bangs it short and on the body, de Kock is late on the pull, it goes off the glove and towards square leg for one. De Kock is disappointed he did not score more on that delivery.
End of Powerplay 1! Now, 4 fielders are allowed outside the circle. Also, Shardul Thakur is into the attack.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Two to end! Length and on off, this one jags back in. Malan looks to defend, it goes off the inner half through square leg for two.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Two leaves in a row as this is also wide outside off.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Another one wide outside off, left alone.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Malan has no problem in putting the short ball away! A welcome boundary for South Africa. Avesh changes his length and goes short. Malan rocks back and pulls it through square leg and into the fence.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Finds the fielder! Need to put such deliveries away when runs are hard to comeby! Fuller and outside off, Malan drives it crisply but to cover.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Really good stuff from the Indian bowlers, giving nothing away. Length and on off, this lands and jags back in. Malan looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A lot of swing again! Length and on off, this lands and moves away a lot. Even more after it passes the bat of de Kock. Samson dives to his left and takes it.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Malan works it towards mid on and gets to the other end.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Malan pushes it to cover.
6.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! That seemed like a slower bumper, does hold in the surface a touch but it is down the leg side. Wided.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Malan plays it to covers.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Malan plays it to mid on.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Still a lot of movement for the bowlers! Length and on middle, this lands and jags back in. Malan is beaten as he tries to defend and gets hit on the thigh pad.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A tidy over then from Avesh! On middle, it is kept out well.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, de Kock defends.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Almost! This is slightly fuller and outside off, Quinton de Kock looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
5.3 overs (2 Runs) Finds the gap! A little too short from Avesh! It is outside off, de Kock pushes it past cover. The outfield is a touch slow. Two taken.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, de Kock plays it late but finds point.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, de Kock defends.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, South Africa are 42/0. The live updates of India vs South Africa scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs South Africa 2022/23. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs South Africa 2022/23 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs South Africa, India vs South Africa live score, India vs South Africa scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs South Africa 2022/23 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.