India vs South Africa 2022/23
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Earlier in the day, after electing to bowl, India had South Africa in trouble at 3 down for not a lot but a superb 100-plus stand between David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen saw them get to the 250-run mark which proved to be enough.
For India, this innings was about two people, Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer. It is because of them India got as close as they did. Had the two not played, it could have been an embarrassing loss for the Indians as the top order failed miserably.
The early wickets and the controlled bowling earlier on did the job. The likes of Kagiso Rabada, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi really pushed India onto the back foot by taking 4 early on. Then there was a fightback from the Indians courtesy Iyer and Samson and then Samson and Thakur. Ngidi though did brilliantly towards the end as he got the important wickets at crucial times which helped his side get over the line.
A solid win in the end for South Africa and much-needed. It though got a lot closer than they would have liked but they'll be happy they held their nerve and managed to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Sanju Samson played a wonderful innings but it went in vain. It could have been a lot more different if he took the strike in the 19th over.
39.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the entertainment! Great effort by Samson! On middle, tucked to mid-wicket for a single. South Africa win by 9 runs. What a game!
39.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is full and outside off. Samson comes down the track and drives it to long off for a boundary.
39.4 overs (0 Run) DOT BALL! GOLD FOR SHAMSI! Tossed up on middle. Samson slog-sweeps it to deep square leg. Samson denies the single and keeps the strike.
39.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tabraiz Shamsi in tremendous pressure! 15 runs needed now! Tossed up on middle. In the slot again and Samson launches it over the bowler to long on for a boundary.
39.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 19 runs needed now! What a thriller this is turning out to be! Flatter, slower and on leg. Samson clears his front leg and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
39.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! GAME ON! The game is not over yet! This is full and in the slot on middle. Samson powers it over mid-wicket for a biggie. 23 runs needed now.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! This is short, slower and down the leg side. Samson fails to pull.
38.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is full and outside off. Ravi Bishnoi heaves but toe ends his shot to third man for a boundary. 30 runs needed in the last over. Sanju Samson in the strike. Tabraiz Shamsi to bowl.
38.6 overs (1 Run) Two wickets for Rabada as well! Okay, hang on! Ravi Bishnoi starts to walk back but is told to turn back as Kagiso Rabada has overstepped! A length ball, outside off. Ravi Bishnoi mistimes his cut and it goes to cover where Bavuma takes it. A no ball is called and a free hit will follow.
38.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A length ball, outside off, Avesh Khan swings his bat, It goes more off the top edge and to covers where Temba Bavuma takes a more simple catch.
38.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off. Avesh swings and misses again.
38.3 overs (2 Runs) Dropped! Short of a length and outside off. Khan swings but slices it over point. Lungi Ngidi runs back, gets both hands on it but was stretching to take it. He fumbles and two runs are taken.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Another swing and miss. Length ball, outside off. Khan fails to connect again. Khan needs to just give the strike to Samson. He has already wasted two balls.
38.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and just top of off. Khan has a wild swing but misses.
37.6 overs (0 Run) A potential match-winning over from Ngidi! Two wickets from it! Short and outside off. Samson swings again and misses. 37 runs needed in 12 balls.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Length ball, way outside off. Samson slashes and misses.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle. Khan tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
37.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust! Superb catch from the skipper! Two in two for Ngidi and South Africa are making a fine comeback! This is full, slow and outside off. Yadav just chips it in the air. It goes to cover where Temba Bavuma runs behind and takes a tumbling catch. Everything depends on Sanju Samson from here on now. Lungi Ngidi is on a Hat-trick. 39 runs needed in 14 balls.
37.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Finally, Thakur goes and South Africa get the much needed wicket! They get a way back in! This is touch fuller and outside off. Thakur drives on the up but fails to get enough elevation to clear mid off. Keshav Maharaj there dives to his left and holds onto it. 39 runs needed in 15 balls. A wonderful came from Shardul Thakur comes to an end.
37.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle. Samson plays it to long on for one.
37.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery! A juicy full toss on middle. Samson helps it away past short fine leg for a boundary.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Sees Samson shuffle across and Ngidi serves this way outside off. Left alone.
36.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Three boundaries in the over! Stand and deliver stuff! too short and outside off. Thakur thumps it over mid off for a boundary. 45 runs needed from the last three.
36.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundaries are flowing now! What a shot this is! On a length and on middle. Thakur scoops it well over fine leg for a boundary.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Short in length, outside off. Thakur plays it straight to extra-cover.
36.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off, pushed to covers for a single.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, cut to deep point for a single.
36.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thakur is playing a gem of a cameo here. Length ball, outside off. Thakur slaps it over mid off for another boundary. That is three in a row for India.
35.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in a row! Perfect end to the over! Tad short and on middle. Samson stays back and pulls it hard to deep square leg for four runs. 14 runs off the over.
35.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Tossed up, on middle. Samson comes down the track and smashes it to long on. The fielder runs to his right, dives and but only gets a hand on it. A boundary.
35.4 overs (2 Runs) Fuller ball on middle. Samson drills it to mid on, in the vacant area for a couple.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is hit to long on.
35.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked to square leg for a single.
35.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a brace. 2nd fifty for Samson is ODI. He will be key for India to win here.
