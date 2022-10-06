India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are back. The players are out in the middle. Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan to open for India.
...THE CHASE...
Now this could be a stiff chase, the wicket is not easy to bat on and South Africa have a quality bowling attack. India though have batters who are familiar to these conditions. The second half promises to be an exciting one.
India will be disappointed with their performance. There was turn, bounce and swing but they could not make most of the conditions. We believe the new ball bowlers were a tad short and Ravi Bishnoi just was not at his best. Thakur and Kuldeep bowled well but the rest weren't upto the mark. The fielding was also not at its best or South Africa could have well ended below 240. Both the batters were dropped in the back end on consecutive deliveries and they made the most of the given lifeline.
It wasn't easy going for the visitors though. A lot of credit has to be given to their openers who weathered the storm earlier on and got them to a sedate start. They did lose three after that and were in trouble but Miller, Klaasen and Quinton de Kock played really well to get them to the score they did. Klaasen and de Kock bailed them out of trouble and then came the stand which has given South Africa the edge, A 100-plus run partnership between Klaasen and Miller with both scoring fifties.
A really good show with the bat on what seems a sluggish wicket by South Africa. That stand between David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen has probably given the edge to the visitors heading into the break.
39.6 overs (0 Run) Apart from the first ball, it is excellent over from Siraj! This is short and on middle, cramped Heinrich Klaasen for room as he looks to pull. South Africa end at 249/4.
39.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is hit to deep mid-wicket for a single.
39.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, way outside off. Miller slashes and misses.
39.3 overs (2 Runs) Width given, outside off. Miller cuts it to deep cover where the fielder runs to his right, dives and parries it across to the deep point fielder. Excellent work in the deep. Two runs.
39.2 overs (0 Run) A widish yorker, outside off. Miller fails to squeeze it out. Much better from Siraj.
39.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A perfect start to the final over! Shorter and outside off. Miller slashes on the up and over deep cover for a biggie.
38.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over as this is worked to long on.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle. Klaasen smacks it to long on for a single.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Full toss on middle. Klaasen again plays the reverse sweep but fins short third man.
38.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! This is full and outside off. Klaasen reverse hits it well over short third man for a boundary.
38.2 overs (2 Runs) On middle. Klaasen plays a mistimed lofted shot to long on for a brace.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Flatter, quicker, around leg. Miller misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. An appeal for LBW but it was pitching outside leg.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Klaasen makes room, this outside off. Klaasen slashes and misses. Two drop catches, 16 runs in total. An eventful over.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, worked to point for a single.
37.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX MORE! Miller has pressed the accelerator! Outside off on a length and Miller pulls it well this time over mid-wicket for a biggie.
37.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A widish full toss, outside off. Miller drives it through point for a boundary.
37.2 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! AGAIN! Both the batters get a lifeline! Not a good thing by India! Short of a length and outside off. Miller pulls, it goes off the top edge to deep square leg where Ravi Bishnoi fails to hold on. Two runs.
37.1 overs (3 Runs) Siraj drops the skier! It went way, way up in the air! This is full and outside off. Klaasen steps across as he tries to heave but mistimes it high in the air. The ball goes to deep mid-wicket where Mohammed Siraj fails to take the skier. Three runs taken.
36.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Siraj pushes it through, outside off. Klaasen looks to drive but misses.
36.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! both the batters after scoring fifty are going for the big shots! This is short and way outside off. Klaasen upper cuts it over backward point for a boundary.
36.3 overs (0 Run) This one stays low, outside off. Klaasen swings and misses.
36.2 overs (2 Runs) On middle, on a length. Klaasen scoops it over fine leg for a couple.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Well done in the end from Ruturaj Gaikwad! This is short and on middle. Miller pulls it to deep mid-wicket, flat and Ruturaj Gaikwad runs in to take the catch but the ball was dipping and that made it hard for the fielder to collect. A single.
35.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Klaasen changes the gears now. This is very full and outside off. Klaasen makes room and goes inside-out over covers for a biggie.
35.5 overs (2 Runs) Fifty for Klaasen! This is short and on middle. Klaasen pulls it to fine leg for a couple of runs. There is a direct hit at his end but the replay shows Klaasen had his bat in. A fine innings from Klaasen. His 4th ODI fifty.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, pulled to deep square leg for a single.
35.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off. Klaasen drops it in front of covers for a quick single.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Miller guides it gently to point for a quick single. That brings up the fifty for Killer Miller! Came when his team lost a couple of wickets in quick time but has settled the nerves since then and is all set to take his team to a competitive total.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Too many extras from India! A bouncer on middle and the umpire calls it a wide.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Short in length and around off. Miller carves it to bckward point.
