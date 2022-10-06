India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
34.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Thakur punches it straight to covers.
34.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, guided to third man for a single.
34.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Samson is key for India to win! Samson pre-meditates and goes back to pull this short ball over mid-wicket for a biggie.
34.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, eased to mid on. Thakur wants a single but is sent back.
34.2 overs (0 Run) This is full and outside off, slower ball. Samson looks to drive but is beaten by the lack of pace.
34.1 overs (1 Run) This is full and outside off. Thakur powers it to deep mid-wicket only for one.
33.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, Thakur guides it to point.
33.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Thakur pushes it towards cover.
33.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, Thakur plays it down to long off for one.
33.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Samson works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Thakur pushes it to long off for one.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, Thakur plays it through point for one.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
32.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice and fine! Outside off, Samson waits and then guides it down to the third man fence for a boundary. Second in the over.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Quite short and outside off, Samson cuts but to point.
32.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and pulled away with ease! On middle, Samson hits it over the mid-wicket fielder and into the fence.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Samson pushes it towards cover.
31.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one more.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Another loud appeal but turned down! No reviews left! This lands outside off and turns back in. Samson looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. This one seemed a lot closer than the ones that were reviewed.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Thakur pulls it through square leg for one.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Almost! This is frustrating for Shamsi! Samson steps out, he does not get to the pitch of it but swings, the ball turns back in, it goes off the inside edge towards short fine leg for one.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is eased down to long off for one.
31.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
31.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side. Wided.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, this is guided to point.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Angled into middle, Thakur looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
30.4 overs (1 Run) On off, this is guided down to third man for one.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Samson slashes at it but misses.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Thakur looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side. A leg bye taken.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Samson guides it down to third man for one.
