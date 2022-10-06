India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pulled to deep square leg for a single. Miller moves to 49.
34.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! A slower bouncer going down leg. Left alone.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched to cover.
34.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A welcome boundary for the Proteas! Short of a length and on middle. Miller pulls it gently and finds the gap to deep mid-wicket for four.
34.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked behind square leg for a single.
34.2 overs (1 Run) On the hips, worked to deep square leg for a single.
34.1 overs (0 Run) This is outside and on the shorter side. Miller slashes and misses due to the extra bounce.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off. Klaasen drops it around the corner on the off side. He wants a quick single but Miller is not interested.
33.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off this is dabbed to third man for a single.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Klaasen pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
33.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, pinched to mid off for a single.
33.2 overs (0 Run) This one is angled outside off. Miller looks to push but misses.
33.1 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW but not given! A length ball on middle, and it skids through. Miller looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. Might be just going down.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off. Miller slaps it hard and to cover where Iyer makes a half stop. Only a single.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off. Klaasen cuts it through point for a single.
32.4 overs (0 Run) This one lands around off and spins away. Klaasen looks to slog-sweep but misses.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, kept out.
32.2 overs (2 Runs) Uppish but safe! This is short and around off, a bit slower. Klaasen looks to pull but top edges it and the ball lands safely in the vacant mid-wicket region.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off. Miller plays with soft hands to point for a sharp single.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Tidy start to the new spell from Siraj! Just 6 runs off it. On a length and on middle, nudged to deep mid-wicket for a single.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Short again from Siraj, this is dabbed to third man for one.
31.4 overs (1 Run) Slower, short in length and it is pulled to fine leg for a single.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, tapped to covers for a sharp single.
31.2 overs (2 Runs) Too full and on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs. Good fielding by Ravi Bishnoi in the deep.
31.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, pushed to covers for a single.
30.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shardul Thakur comes around the wicket and angles it down the leg side, making it easy for Miller who tickles it to fine leg for a boundary. South Africa will look for a score around 260-270 from here with these two all set for a big score.
30.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Defended out.
30.4 overs (2 Runs) On middle on the short side. Miller controls his pull shot to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle. Klaasen nudges it past mid-wicket for one more.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Bangs a short ball on middle, Miller pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, guided to backward point for a single.
Match Reports
