India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Going down leg again! South Africa have lost both their reviews now! It is yet again turning too much! It lands on middle and spins back in. Thakur lunges and looks to defend but misses to get hit on the pads. Shamsi puts in a loud appeal but turned down. De Kock starts walking to the other end but Bavuma is convinced to take the review. Not a good idea to take it though.
29.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, Samson works it through mid-wicket for one.
29.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Misfield and a handy boundary! Tossed up on off, this is driven towards mid off. Parnell dives over the ball and it goes through to the fence.
29.3 overs (0 Run) On off, defended.
29.3 overs (3 Runs) BONUS RUNS! Down the leg side, turns away further. De Kock fails to take it and Two more runs taken. Wided too.
29.2 overs (1 Run) On off, Thakur pushes it through covers for one.
29.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! That is going down leg! Turning a little too much! On middle, this one turns back in. Thakur looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad. An appeal but turned down. Shamsi wants it to be reviewed and it is taken. Replays show that South Africa lose one.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Thakur pulls it again through square leg for one.
28.5 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side, Thakur pushes it but to covers.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Thakur slashes but misses.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, Samson guides it through point and takes one.
28.2 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Samson works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Samson looks to push at it, he does so away from the body. He gets an inside edge onto the leg side for one. The SIREN goes on, Kagiso Rabada has overstepped. Free Hit coming up.
27.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! On the pads, Samson looks to flick but misses, it hits the pad and rolls behind on the leg side for one. Leg bye.
27.4 overs (2 Runs) Another short one, Samson pulls it through square leg and takes one.
27.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
27.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! Two boundaries in a row for Thakur! Short and on the pads, this is pulled wide of the deep square leg fielder and into the fence.
27.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
26.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tickled nice and fine! On the pads, Thakur works it fine on the leg side and this one races away to the fence.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Thakur slashes but misses.
26.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! STRAIGHT TO THE MAN! The stand which was getting South Africa worried has been broken and that could well be the final blow as only the bowling all-rounders to come now. India needed these two to go on for longer. Nervertheless, a superb knock from Iyer. He batted brilliantly but the pressure of dots in recent overs got to him. A short one on middle, Iyer looks to pull, he tries to flat-bat it over mid on but it goes off the splice and to the man at mid on. Kagiso Rabada makes no mistake.
26.3 overs (0 Run) The pressure of dots got to Iyer! He makes room and this is banged in short. He tries to upper cut it but misses.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Goes wide of the crease and angles it into middle, defended.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, defended.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Another one! On off, this is pushed down to long off for one. Fifty for Iyer. Superb knock from him. He has taken on the South African bowlers here and it has come off. Needs to keep going though, he will know only half the job is done.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up on off, Iyer pushes it to covers.
25.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft touch! Brilliant batting. Just wonderful! Outside off, Iyer waits and then guides it past short third man for a boundary.
25.3 overs (0 Run) On off, defended.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off this one turns away big and also stays low. Iyer looks to cut but misses.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
Match Reports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 30.2 overs, India, chasing a target of 250, are 147/5. The live updates of India vs South Africa scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs South Africa 2022/23. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs South Africa 2022/23 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs South Africa, India vs South Africa live score, India vs South Africa scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs South Africa 2022/23 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.