India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (1 Run) Klaasen retains the strike as he hits through to deep mid-wicket.
29.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wonderful shot! Tossed up, full and outside off. Klaasen lofts it firmly over covers and all the way for a six.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and turning around leg. Klaasen clears his front leg to pull but gets hit on the pads.
29.3 overs (1 Run) On middle. Miller reverse sweeps it through point for a single.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Full, slow and outside off. Miller looks to push but misses.
29.1 overs (1 Run) A single as this is hit to deep square leg.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker one on middle. Miller punches it back foot back to the bowler.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Klaasen plays it through the line to long off for a single.
28.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Klaasen connects it well! This is short and on leg. Klaasen opens up his body and pulls it to deep mid-wicket.
28.3 overs (3 Runs) THREE RED! VERY WELL PLAYED! Flatter and outside off. Miller punches off the back foot past point. Kuldeep Yadav gives a chase and saves a run for his team.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Slanting on middle, nudged to deep mid-wicket for a single.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and outside off. Klaasen chops it to point.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off again, spinning away. Left alone.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, slapped to covers.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Again huge turn! Full and on middle, flighted and it turns away. Miller looks to sweep but misses. Samson clips the bails off. It is taken upstairs. No bat there and the replay shows Miller had his back foot grounded all time.
27.3 overs (0 Run) This one lands on middle, and spins away sharrply. Miller has a poke at it but misses.
27.2 overs (0 Run) On middle. Defended out.
27.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, pulled to deep mid-wicket for one.
26.6 overs (2 Runs) IN THE AIR AND FALLS SAFELY! A chance goes by for India! Should have been taken! This is full, slow and outside off. Miller toe ends his lot and hits it high in the air. The ball goes to the cover region. Shikhar Dhawan runs back from cover while Avesh Khan runs in from long off. Khan had a better chance but Dhawan went in with a big dive. Two runs.
26.5 overs (0 Run) On middle. Miller punches it to covers.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Touch short and outside off. Klaasen pulls it flat to deep mid-wicket. One more.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, guided to backward point for a single.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through covers for a single.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! This is full, slow and on leg. Miller misses his heave and it goes off the pads to cover. One.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! This is way dow the leg side. Miller looks to sweep but misses.
25.6 overs (2 Runs) Length ball on middle. Klaasen tickles it to deep square leg. A better throw from Avesh Khan could have made it interesting. Two runs.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Another short ball, this onne is at 131 clicks. Klaasen evades it.
25.4 overs (1 Run) On the hips, bunted to fine leg for a single.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! A bumper now, too short and the umpire calls it a wide.
25.3 overs (0 Run) This is full and angling outside off. Miller is tempted to drive but is a bit early and he misses.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls it on top of off. Miller knocks it to cover.
25.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, Miller mistimes his punch to covers.
Match Reports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the India vs South Africa 2022/23 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 30.2 overs, South Africa are 166/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs South Africa 2022/23 today match between India and South Africa. Everything related to India and South Africa match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs South Africa live score. Do check for India vs South Africa scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.