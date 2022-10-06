India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (2 Runs) Two more to end! Outside off, Iyer guides it past point and takes two more.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Tip and run! On off, Samson plays it towards cover and gets to the other end.
24.4 overs (1 Run) On off, Iyer pushes it through covers and takes one.
24.3 overs (2 Runs) Really good running! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled wide of the deep square leg fielder. Two taken.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Make that 8! On middle, defended.
24.1 overs (0 Run) 7 dots in a row now! On middle, Iyer works it to mid-wicket.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Fired in on the pad, Samson looks to flick but misses to get hit on it. A maiden from Keshav Maharaj, an over South Africa needed.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Another one on the stumps, kept out.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! On middle, defended.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter outside off, this one stays low and spins away. Samson looks to push, it goes off the bottom towards cover.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Big turn again! This lands outside off and spins away a long way. Left alone.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is pushed through. Samson pushes it back to the bowler.
22.6 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Outside off, Iyer guides it past point and takes two. End of another good over for India. 144 more needed.
22.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clipped away! Runs are flowing! Angled into the pads, Iyer flicks it behind square on the leg side for a boundary. This is not good bowling from South Africa. Fifty run stand up between the two. They are reviving hopes here.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Iyer pushes it to covers.
22.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the outside edge! 100 up for India. 150 more needed now. This is short and outside off, Iyer slashes hard, it flies off the outside edge and down to the third man fence.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Length and on middle, Iyer pushes it to mid on.
22.1 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
21.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for another single.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length, Iyer pulls, it goes more off the toe-end towards deep mid-wicket for one.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, this is guided down to third man for one.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is pushed to cover.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Bent his back on this one! Shorter and outside off, Samson looks to cut but misses.
21.1 overs (2 Runs) More runs! Around off, Samson waits and then guides it past point for two.
20.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is brilliant from Iyer! Another boundary for him. The crowd here is finding its voice back. This is shorter and on off, it is the googly. Iyer picks it, he pushes it with the turn through covers. It races away to the fence.
20.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top stuff! Iyer is on the charge! He steps out again and gets to the pitch of it. Hits it over mid-wicket and into the fence. Momentum shifting now towards India.
20.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! On middle, Iyer goes down on one knee and plays the sweep, he hits it behind square on the leg side and this one races away to the fence.
20.3 overs (0 Run) That is brilliant from Temba Bavuma! On middle, this is played towards short fine leg. Iyer takes off but Bavuma dives to his left and stops it. Saves a run.
20.2 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers for one.
20.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
