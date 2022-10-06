India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Wide!
18.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pushed to cover.
17.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! That is why it was reviewed! Samson had edged it! He survives to fight another day! On middle, Samson looks to flick but he seems to have missed it. An appeal and the finger is raised. Samson reviews immediately. Replays show that he had hit it.
17.5 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed towards cover.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust! Kishan steps out but the length is shortened. It lands around off and turns back in. Kishan looks to work it on the leg side but it goes off the glove and straight to the leg slip fielder. Janneman Malan makes no mistake.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Confusion but no harm done! On off, this is pushed towards cover. The two batters take a start. Bavuma runs to his left and dives but does not stop the ball cleanly. A run in the end.
17.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, Iyer looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
17.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, Kishan works it through mid-wicket for one.
16.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! A lovely over comes to an end! This is pushed through. Fuller and outside off. Iyer looks to drive but is beaten.
16.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
16.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Big spin but this is down the leg side. Left alone.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! What brilliance from de Kock! That is stunning. Great cricket all around from South Africa. Ruturaj Gaikwad steps out, this is tossed up on leg, Ruturaj Gaikwad does not get to the pitch of it but looks to loft it down the ground. The spin does him in. It turns past the inside edge, de Kock collcts it brilliantly and whips the bails off. He would have been blinded. Shamsi strikes in his first over and India's plan of going after him has backfired. The hosts slip furhter.
16.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Just out of the reach! On off, Kishan looks to play the reverse sweep but it goes off the glove. Lobs over the fielder at first slip. He runs back and dives forward but it is out of reach.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled towards the right of long on. A run taken.
15.6 overs (0 Run) On middle. Kishan skips down and tries to flick but the ball turns in and balloons towards square leg.
15.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, tucked to mid-wicket.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery! This one is full and outside off, spins back in sharply. Kishan was shaping to sweep but the extra bounce doesn't help Kishan who somehow fends it away in the end.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Kept out.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through covers for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) On middle. Blocked out.
