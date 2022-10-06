India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Half an appeal but the impact is outside off. Heinrich Klaasen looks to play the reverse sweep but misses to get hit on the pads.
19.4 overs (0 Run) This is pushed through, on middle, defended.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a strong shot! Really good sweep. This is flighted around off, Klaasen sweeps it through square leg and the ball races away to the fence.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Bowls a full toss, Kuldeep looks to fire it in but ends up bowling a full, it is swept wide of deep mid-wicket for two.
19.1 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, left alone.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Uppish but wide of mid on! On middle, fuller, this is clipped past the mid on fielder and into the fence.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Just outside off, another leave.
18.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, this is worked to mid on.
18.2 overs (0 Run) In the 5th stump channel, just outside off, Heinrich Klaasen plays inside the line and is beaten.
18.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Well wide outside off, not played at.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, defended.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) De Kock opts for the reverse sweep again, this is played behind square on the off side. Two taken.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Heinrich Klaasen plays the reverse sweep, there is a deep point in place so only one.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Out comes the reverse sweep, it is not timed that well but hits it through square leg for one.
17.3 overs (0 Run) That is a beauty! This is tossed up on off, it lands and spins away. De Kock is beaten as he tries to defend.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Top edge but lands safe! On middle, Heinrich Klaasen looks to play the paddle scoop, it goes off the top edge towards short fine leg for one.
17.1 overs (1 Run) A full toss, de Kock works it through square leg for one.
16.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! On the stumps, blocked.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Drop and run! Length and on off, de Kock plays it towads point and gets to the other end.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Heinrich Klaasen is off the mark! Fuller and on off, this is pushed towards mid off for a quick run.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Another one on the stumps, kept out.
16.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
Heinrich Klaasen comes in.
15.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! That is a beauty! What an over from Kudeep and he strikes on the last ball. Markram walks back for a duck and all of a sudden, South Africa are in trouble. This is tossed up outside off, Markram is drawn forward as he tries to defend. The ball lands and turns back in. Sneaks between the gap of bat and pad and hits the stumps.
15.5 overs (0 Run) And again, does not pick which way the ball is turning! This lands on off and then spins back in a long way. Markram looks to push it on the off side but misses to get hit high on the pads.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, Markram guides it to point.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Markram has not picked that one! This lands on middle and it is the googly. Markram looks to defend but is beaten.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Leading edge but safe! That one held in the surface and also spun! This lands on pads, it turns away. Markram is early in the flick, it goes off the leading edge but lands wide of the bowler.
15.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, de Kock works it through square leg and takes one.
