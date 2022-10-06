India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
14.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball on middle. Defended on the deck awkwardly.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Change in momentum for India! Another boundary! This is on a length and outside off. Kishan goes back and slaps it through cover-point for a boundary.
14.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball on middle. Kishan blocks it on the off side.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball on middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much need boundary for India and for Gaikwad! This is short and outside off, space for Gaikwad to free his arms and play it over point for four runs.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Yet another tidy over from the experienced campaigner. Length ball, outside off. Kishan blocks it out.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Keshav Maharaj is using his experience here! Now angles it away, across the batter. Kishan has a poke at it but misses.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, around off. Kishan fends it away.
13.3 overs (1 Run) This one comes with the arm, around off. Gaikwad works it to point for one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Touch short and around off. Kishan mistimes his pull shot to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended out.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, outside off. Gaikwad cuts it to deep point for a couple.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and angling on middle. Gaikwad looks to pull but misses due to extra pace and bounce. The ball rolls to point. Kishan wants a single but Gaikwad wasn't aware of where the ball is.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball, wide of off. Kishan steers it to third man for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off. Gaikwad runs it down to third man for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Ruturaj Gaikwad 8 runs in 31 balls now. Length and on middle it is tucked to mid-wicket.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball on middle. Gaikwad pushes it back to Lungi.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through covers for a single.
11.5 overs (0 Run) This is superb from Keshav! Slows it up, full and outside off. Gaikwad looks to defend but misses.
11.4 overs (0 Run) This time Gaikwad tries to defend this full ball but it turns away and beaten him on the outside edge.
11.3 overs (0 Run) This one lands around off and turns away. Gaikwad prods and lets it go.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, clipped to deep mid-wicket for one.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Similar to the first delivery! this one lands on middle and spins down the leg side. The keeper collects and whips the bails off as Kishan was found off-guarded trying to flick. No bat. Kishan has his back foot in the air but just grounded when the bails are flashed up.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Kishan chops it past slip and to short third man.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Shorter and on middle, spinning down the leg side. Kishan leaves it.
10.6 overs (1 Run) On the hips, nudged to mid-wicket for a single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller and around off. Kishan chops it to backward point.
10.4 overs (1 Run) This is wide of off. Gaikwad guides it to third man for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and outside off. Gaikwad gets on his toes as he makes a block.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Angles a full ball on middle. Gaikwad again blocks it out.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Gaikwad defends on the deck.
Follow the India vs South Africa 2022/23 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, India, chasing a target of 250, are 45/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs South Africa 2022/23 today match between India and South Africa. Everything related to India and South Africa match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs South Africa live score. Do check for India vs South Africa scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.