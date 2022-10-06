India vs South Africa Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Thakur gets another one! The South Africa skippe walks back for another low score and the visitors lose two in quick succession. This is on a length, just outside off, it lands and jags back in sharply. Bavuma looks to play at it but leaves a big gap between bat and pad as he tries to do so. The ball sneaks through and hits the off pole.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Bangs it short and on the body, de Kock pulls it through square leg and gets to the other end.
14.4 overs (0 Run) That was a little too close to cut! Just outside off, fractionally short. De Kock looks to cut but is beaten.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, kept out.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, this is driven but to mid off.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the inside edge! Runs starting to flow now for South Africa. This one a fortunate boundary! Length and outside off, de Kock pushes at it, it goes off the inside edge past the leg pole and down to the fine leg fence.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a huge over for South Africa! 16 from it. Nice placement from Bavuma! This is full and outside off, Bavuma squeezes it past point and this one races away to the fence.
13.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, Bavuma works it to mid-wicket.
13.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! An appeal but that was to probably put the umpire off! Down the leg side. Bavuma looks to pull but misses. Wided.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Bavuma misses out! He does not connect on the Free Hit! It is fired outside off. Bavuma looks to go over cover but misses.
13.4 overs (5 Runs) FOUR! Really good way to get off the mark! Will take the pressure off him! On middle, the reverse sweep is out and it is played nicely behind point for a boundary. ALSO, the siren goes on which means it is a NO BALL! Free Hit coming up.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Bavuma blocks.
13.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! A little bit of turn! This lands around off and spins away. Bavuma looks to defend but is beaten.
13.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is an easy single as there is not mid-wicket. De Kock works it through that region.
13.1 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Bonus runs and the fifty is up! Down the leg side. De Kock leaves it alone. The keeper fails to take it cleanly and it races away to the fence.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Angled into middle, Temba Bavuma lunges and defends it.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Solid from Bavuma! Length and on off, kept out.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off, Bavuma pushes it to covers.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, defended.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, defended.
Drinks! South Africa have got a good start and despite losing Malan, they will look to score at the same run and keep the momentum. India have done nothing wrong so far and will look to keep it tight and look for wickets. Temba Bavuma joins De Kock in the middle.
12.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Shardul Thakur gets his man and India manage to break the opening stand! A soft dismissal. Malan weathered the storm earlier on and gets out to probably the least threatening delivery. This is full and on the pads, it probably holds in the surface a touch. Malan looks to work it through square leg but since he was early in the shot, it goes uppishly towards mid-wicket. Iyer leaps and takes it.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Half an appeal but turned down! That seemed off the glove! Around off, de Kock looks to play the reverse sweep but misses to get hit on the glove.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Good running again! On middle, this is flicked wide of long on for two.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) That is smart batting! The short fine leg was moved on the off side. De Kock plays the paddle scoop fine on the leg side for two.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, the reverse sweep comes out again but de Kock misses.
11.2 overs (0 Run) De Kock is really going after Ravi Bishnoi! Now plays the reverse sweep, it is a low full toss on off. Finds the man at short third man.
11.1 overs (1 Run) On off, Malan pushes it through covers for one.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Length again and on off, Malan pushes it through cover for one more.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller and on off, Malan strokes it to covers.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, this is pushed to cover.
10.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, de Kock works it towards square leg and gets to the other end.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Another short one and on middle, Malan gets on top of the bounce and pulls it down to fine leg for one.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Angled into the pads, Malan looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
Follow the India vs South Africa 2022/23 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, South Africa are 71/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs South Africa 2022/23 today match between India and South Africa. Everything related to India and South Africa match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs South Africa live score. Do check for India vs South Africa scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.