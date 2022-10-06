India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, tucked to mid-wicket. Back-to-back maidens by South Africa.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Excellent stuff from Gaikwad! Length ball, outside off, seams away. Gaikwad has a poke but misses.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off, nipping in. Gaikwad looks to push but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, outside off, Gaikwad is beaten as he looks to drive.
4.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! That was very close! A length ball, around off. Gaikwad tries to defend inside the line but misses. The ball bounces just over the middle pole. Superb from Rabada.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Lovely bowling! A length ball, outside off, jags away. Gaikwad has a poke at it but misses.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A maiden! Length ball, outside off. Dhawan knocks it to cover.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Make it five dots in row! On a length and on middle. Dhawan comes down the track and flicks it to square leg. Not off the middle.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Four dots in a row! Fuller and outside off, pushed to cover.
3.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Dhawan keeps it out.
3.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball on middle. Dhawan skips down and looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
3.1 overs (0 Run) This is full, angling outside off before shaping away. Dhawan leaves it alone.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Very full and on off. Defended out.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Gaikwad tries to defend inside the line.
2.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Gill goes for a low score. Rabada keeps bowling in the same channel, this is around the 4th stump channel and it nips in sharply. Gill steps across as he looks to push but gets an inside edge and the ball deflects onto the stumps. Discipline bowling from Kagiso Rabada.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Rabada serves it on a length and outside off. Gill watchfully leaves it.
2.2 overs (0 Run) On middle. Gill defends it out.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, kept out.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Dhawan leaves it alone.
1.5 overs (0 Run) This one seams back in, on the pads. Dhawan misses his flick and gets hit on the pads.
1.4 overs (2 Runs) Short in length and outside off. Dhawan cuts on the up and over covers for a couple of runs.
1.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle, nips in. Dhawan looks to work on the leg side but is beaten by the late seam movement.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off at 130 clicks. Dhawan has a feel for it but misses.
1.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, tapped to covers.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full ball, down the leg side, this one swings very late. Dhawan looks to flick but misses. Wayne Parnell puts up an appeal but the umpire calls it a wide.
Wayne Parnell to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) FIve runs off the first over. This is outside off. Gill guides it to point.
0.5 over (2 Runs) Pitched up, outside off. Gill punches it sweetly through covers for a couple of runs.
0.4 over (1 Run) This one is bowled on the pads. Dhawan helps it to fine leg for one more.
0.3 over (0 Run) On a length and outside off. Dhawan blocks it out.
0.2 over (1 Run) IN THE AIR AND SAFE! This is full and arounnd off. Gill chips it straight to mid off where Temba Bavuma dives forward and collects just in front of him. The batters cross.
0.1 over (1 Run) Rabada starts with a length ball, around middle and leg. Dhawan tucks it to mid-wicket for a quick single. India are underway.
