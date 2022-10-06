India vs South Africa: India vs South Africa 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs South Africa from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! Yet again Siraj's over ends with a boundary! Not really sure if he needed to bowl that length. This is short and on the body. Malan pulls it down to the fine leg fence.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Malan guides it to point.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Lovely! Now gets the ball to come back in but does so from a little too wide outside off. Left alone again.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, quite wide outside off, easy leave.
4.2 overs (1 Run) A little too straight, de Kock clips it down to fine leg and takes one.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Lovely stuff! Length and on off, this lands and moves away again. De Kock is beaten as he tries to block. A lot of movement for the bowlers out there.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Another jaffa! Can't do a lot with that! This is angled into the off pole, it lands and moves away. Malan looks to play it with the full face of the bat but is beaten.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone. Testing times for the South African batters, they need to get past this and one assumes batting will get easier.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Half an appeal but turned down! A lot of movement again! Length and outside off, this lands and jags back in. Malan looks to defend but misses to get hit high on the pads.
3.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, de Kock works it down to fine leg for one.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Another lovely nut! Length again and on middle, this lands and moves away. De Kock is beaten again as he tries to defend.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Another lovely delivery! The Indian pacers are getting some good movement here! Length and on off, this lands and moves away. De Kock is beaten.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Exquisite! What a shot that is. What a response to the previous deliveries. This should give Malan a lot of confidence. He was beaten at least twice in this over. Siraj bowls yet another length ball on off, Malan takes a stride forward and caresses it through covers. A good way to end the over.
2.5 overs (0 Run) That is unplayable! Just unplayable! Lovely! Malan takes a few steps down the track but Siraj shortens the length. This starts on off and then shapes away. Malan is squared up as he tries to block, it goes past the outside edge yet again.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Another beauty! Well played in the end though. Another one on a length and around off, moves away after landing. Malan initially looks to play at it but then bails out of the shot.
2.3 overs (0 Run) That is a beauty! Length and on off, this lands and moves away. Malan looks to defend but is beaten.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and outside off, Malan does not fiddle with it.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Just outside off, a little bit of swing away. Left alone.
1.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Superb start from India so far! Short of a length and angling across the left-hander. De Kock looks to defend but is beaten.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary off the innings. Too full from Khan, on off and it is driven beautifully straight down for four runs.
1.4 overs (0 Run) This one has extra pace on it, on a length and around off, curves in. De Kock looks to defend but gets squared up and gets hit on the thigh front pad. He looks a bit in pain but gets up quickly.
1.3 overs (2 Runs) Pitched up, around off. De Kock drives it past the diving mid off fielder for a couple of runs. De Kock is off the mark as well.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Bit of width, outside off, pushed to mid off.
1.1 overs (0 Run) A stifled appeal but the height was an issue. On a length and on middle, jags in a bit. De Kock shuffles as he looks to defend but gets hit high on the pads.
Avesh Khan to start from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) On a length and outside off, Malan knocks it to cover.
0.5 over (0 Run) This one straightens off the deck. On a length and outside off. Malan looks to push but gets beaten on the outside edge.
0.4 over (2 Runs) Short of a length and outside off. Malan punches off the back foot through point for a couple of runs. South Africa and Malan are underway.
0.3 over (0 Run) On middle. Blocked out.
0.2 over (0 Run) A length ball, around off and it shapes away off the deck. Malan is squared up as he looks to defend. He plays inside the line and gets pinged on the pads. A huge appeal for LBW but the umpire doesn't move. India take the review. Now then, that looked very close. Ultra Edge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows impact is the umpire's call and the ball goes onto hit the top of off, umpire's call and Malan survives. Beauty of delivery from Siraj.
0.1 over (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, Malan shoulders arms to it.
We are all set for the action. The two umpires are out in the middle. Now, the Indian players make their way out. Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock to open for South Africa. VVS Laxman rings the bell at the stadium. Mohammed Siraj to start with the ball. Two slips for Malan. Here we go...
South Africa (Playing XI) - Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.
India (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad (ON HIS DEBUT), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (WK), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi (ON HIS DEBUT), Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan.
Temba Bavuma, the skipper of South Africa says they would've bowled first. Adds it is difficult to assess the pitch but they have a job to do now. Tells they need to adapt to different formats quickly and tells with few overs lost now, they have to keep T20 skills in check. Ends by informing his team.
Shikhar Dhawan, the skipper of India says they will bowl first as there is a bit of moisture and they want to exploit that. Informs there are playing 6 batters and 5 bowlers with Ruturaj Gaikwad making his ODI debut.
TOSS - India have won the toss and they will BOWL first!
UPDATE 1517 IST (0947 GMT) - The toss is now set at 1530 IST and the match will start at 1545 IST (1015 GMT). It will be a 40-over contest now.
