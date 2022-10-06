After clinching the T20I series 2-1, India are currently taking on South Africa in the first ODI in Lucknow. Proteas were put into bat first and openers Quinton de Kock and Jaaneman Malan gave South Africa a decent start. However, the Indian bowlers made a strong comeback, taking three wickets in the space of 22 runs. Shadrul Thakur struck twice to dismiss Malan and Temba Bavuma, while Kuldeep Yadav castled Aiden Markram on a duck.

It was a ripper from Kuldeep, with Markram failing to read the flight as the ball made a sharp turn after skidding on off the surface and rattled the stumps.

The hosts have handed ODI debuts to Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi at the start of the three-match series in Lucknow, which has been cut to 40 overs-a-side.

"There is a bit of moisture on the wicket and we want to exploit that," said Dhawan. "We've got six batters and five bowlers playing."

India is fielding a second-string team after its Twenty20 side, led by Rohit Sharma, left for the World Cup in Australia which begins later this month.

Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen and Tabraiz Shamsi have returned for South Africa, which lost the T20 series 2-1.

"We would have liked to bowl first as well. We have a job to do with the bat and we need to adapt accordingly after the first few overs," skipper Temba Bavuma said.

Promoted

"You gotta be able to adapt to different formats quickly and we still want to keep those T20 skills in check. Every game for us is a big opportunity.

(With AFP Inputs)