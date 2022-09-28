After the T20I series against Australia, India play their final T20I series, ahead of the T20 World Cup, against South Africa starting Wednesday. Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram will host the first T20I of the three-match series. Ahead of the match, the whole city is buzzing in anticipation of a great game of cricket. A video, posted by the BCCI on social media, showed cricketers getting a grand welcome in the city. While all the Indian cricketers will be cheered on by the fans, former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli seems to be a crowd-favourite.

A massive flex of Kohli has been set up outside the Greenfield International Stadium where the match will be played.

While the South African team arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, Rohit Sharma and company reached the state capital on the following day. The Greenfield International Stadium has a capacity of 55,000 seats. The rates for the upper-tier, pavilion and KCA grandstand are Rs 1,500, Rs 2,750 and Rs 6,000 respectively. The tickets for the KCA grandstand seats would include expenses for food.

The remaining two T20Is between India and South Africa will be played in Guwahati (October 2) and Indore (October 4). The two sides will then play a three-match ODI series, starting October 4.

Promoted

Talking about recent form, India defeated Australia 2-1 in a three-match T20I series at home. They had lost the first game by 4 wickets but made a good comeback to win the remaining two matches and seal the series.

Meanwhile, South Africa arrive in India after losing a three-match Test series 1-2 to England on latter's home soil.