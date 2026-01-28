India vs New Zealand LIVE, 4th T20I: Jasprit Bumrah dropped New Zealand opener Tim Seifert in the very first over and that is costing India big in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam tonight. Seifert is playing a fiery knock and getting close to his fifty. Earlier, India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl. Ishan Kishan misses the game after suffering a niggle, Suryakumar informed during the toss. India have replaced the southpaw with Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI. Meanwhile, all-rounder Axar Patel continues to stay on the bench after suffering a finger injury in the second game. Suryakumar said that the player might be in action in the final game. The hosts have already sealed the series by winning the first three games. (Live Scorecard)
India vs New Zealand Live: 50 up for New Zealand!
No change in India's fate, as even Jasprit Bumrah ends up leaking 10 runs in his first over. Tim Seifert smashed the pacer for a big six on the third ball. New Zealand have crossed the 50-run mark quite quickly.
NZ 55-0 (5)
India vs New Zealand Live: Tim Seifert on fire!
Tim Seifert continues to fire on all cylinders, with Harshit Rana receiving most of the thrashing. The New Zealand opener smashed Harshit for two fours and one six this time. Fifteen runs came off the over. Suryakumar Yadav has been forced to bring Jasprit Bumrah into action.
NZ 45-0 (4)
India vs New Zealand Live: Good bowling
This is good comeback from Arshdeep Singh. The southpaw leaked runs in his first over, but concedes only four in this one. He swung the ball well and tried keeping it away from Devon Conway.
NZ 30-0 (3)
India vs New Zealand Live: 12 off this over!
Harshit Rana bowled the second over of the New Zealand innings, and he too was belted for 12. Tim Seifert smashed the second ball for a biggie over long-on, and then ended the over with a four through extra cover. Twelve came off the over.
NZ 26-0 (2)
India vs New Zealand Live: Expensive first over!
Fourteen came off the first over from Arshdeep Singh. He could call himself unlucky as Tim Seifert got a top edge twice in the over but survived. On both occasions, the ball went high in the air towards third man. Jasprit Bumrah dropped a tough chance, while the second one went comfortably to the boundary.
NZ 14-0 (1)
India vs New Zealand Live: Match begins!
Arshdeep Singh is back in India's playing XI, replacing the injured Ishan Kishan. He will bowl the first over, with Devon Conway on strike and Tim Seifert at the other end. Here we go... Wow! That is a superb start for the India pacer. He begins with an inswinging ball that gets extra bounce and hits the rib cage of Conway. It's a nice gesture from Arshdeep as he quickly approaches the batter to check on him.
IND vs NZ Live Updates: Here's what New Zealand captain said -
"It looks like a good wicket again. The dew has already kind of set in, so it might be a bit harder later on. The runs and scores are definitely evolving. We know the quality of this Indian side, and we’ve seen that in the first three games. We need to be better with the ball. First up, though, it looks like a good wicket, so we’ll try to set a strong total tonight. Most of the guys are already here playing this series. Lockie is still out, and Finn (Allen) is on his way, so we’ve got a couple of additions still to come. But the roles are pretty clear, and we’ll probably get similar wickets in the World Cup. One change - Foulkes comes in for Jamieson. Lockie and Finn are still a little way off, but it’s good to have them coming back," said New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner.
India vs New Zealand Live: Axar Patel remains on bench!
"We’re going to bowl first. It looks like a good wicket, and we’ll get a chance to practise here later. There was a lot of dew last night and today it’s a little humid as well, so we feel that in the second innings the ball will come onto the bat nicely. I think the important thing is to repeat the good habits we’ve built over the past year, not just in this series. We want to keep doing the good things we’ve been doing, learn from the last game, and go out there, enjoy ourselves, play the format the way it’s meant to be played, and entertain the people who’ve come here," said India captain Suryakumar Yadav.
"Arshdeep comes in for Ishan Kishan, who picked up a niggle in the last game. Axar Patel still needs a bit more time, so hopefully we’ll see him in the next game. The batters will need to take a bit more responsibility, but at the same time not shy away from playing with fearless intent. We’ve got five good bowling options today, so we’ll see how it goes," the skipper added.
India vs New Zealand Live: Playing XIs -
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (w), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert (w), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.
India vs New Zealand Live: India opt to bowl!
Once again, the coin lands in favour of India, and their skipper Suryakumar Yadav has opted to bowl first against New Zealand in the fourth T20I. In big news, there is no Ishan Kishan in India's playing XI. He has been brilliant in the past two matches, but SKY informed that he has picked up a niggle.
India vs New Zealand Live: Bowlling coach on Jasprit Bumrah -
"Jasprit is the best bowler in the world, highly skilful. But at the end of the day, everybody needs somebody to talk to, somebody to offload. The pressure he faces every time he steps onto the field... there's always a lot of expectation on him to go and perform and bowl that magical spell, win the game for us in the death," said India bowling coach Morne Morkel.
"As a bowler, sometimes that burden that you carry can take its toll. We all just need somebody to communicate. And for me, I always check in with Bumrah to make sure he's comfortable, if he's agreeing with our plans.
"...Just to get him in that good mental space, because you know he's world-class and it's like a car, a Ferrari. If you can get the engine and the oil and all of that running well, the car will perform," he signed off.
India vs New Zealand Live: Black Caps eye recovery!
New Zealand have to digest the fact that they have been outplayed by India in the first three games. Their batters failed to fire, while the bowling unit was taken to the cleaners quite easily. They need to put on an improved show in the remaining two matches, just to make sure they go into the T20 World Cup with a positive mindset.
India vs New Zealand Live: Suryakumar Yadav back in form!
Suryakumar Yadav had a poor run in T20Is last year, scoring runs at an average of around 13. But it has been a good start for the stylish batter in 2026. He started with an impressive 32-run knock, and then went on to smash two consecutive fifties (82* and 57*). He is peaking at the right time, as just after the two remaining matches vs New Zealand, India will be starting their T20 World Cup campaign.
India vs New Zealand Live: India's predicted XI!
The way Ravi Bishnoi performed in the third game, he is likely to keep his spot. Harshit Rana might make way for Arshdeep Singh. Meanwhile, Axar Patel could also be included in place of Kuldeep Yadav.
India's Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.
IND vs NZ 4th T20I LIVE Updates: Will Axar Patel be back?
Axar Patel suffered a finger injury in the second T20I and missed the following game. The all-rounder had a good batting and bowling practice on the eve of the fourth game against New Zealand. Expect him to join India's playing XI tonight.
IND vs NZ 4th T20I LIVE Updates: Squads -
India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Zakary Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs.
Welcome guys!
Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the India vs New Zealand fourth T20I from Visakhapatnam. The hosts have already sealed the series after winning the first three games. As India aim to maintain a clean slate, the Black Caps will be equally eager to bounce back with a win. Stay connected to this space for live scores and updates.