Ravi Bishnoi featuring for India is surprising for multiple reasons. Not only has Varun Chakravarthy been arguably India's most important bowler (he is still the No. 1-ranked bowler in the ICC rankings), but also Bishnoi is not even a part of India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad, as of now.



Bishnoi, however, could be in contention to make the squad if Washington Sundar does not regain fitness for the T20 World Cup.