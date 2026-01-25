India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Updates: India have won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand in the third T20I in Guwahati on Sunday. India captain Suryakumar Yadav has announced two surprising changes, as in-form mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and pacer Arshdeep Singh have been rested, with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Ravi Bishnoi coming in. The hosts are aiming to seal series victory today, entering the game with a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. On the other hand, Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand will be aiming to improve their bowling display. (Live Scorecard)
India vs New Zealand LIVE: India's strange selection call
Ravi Bishnoi featuring for India is surprising for multiple reasons. Not only has Varun Chakravarthy been arguably India's most important bowler (he is still the No. 1-ranked bowler in the ICC rankings), but also Bishnoi is not even a part of India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad, as of now.
Bishnoi, however, could be in contention to make the squad if Washington Sundar does not regain fitness for the T20 World Cup.
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I LIVE: New Zealand playing XI
New Zealand XI vs India: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.
One change for the Kiwis: Kyle Jamieson replaces Zak Foulkes, after the latter had a match to forget in the second T20I.
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I LIVE: India playing XI
India XI vs New Zealand: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
Two interesting calls made by the Suryakumar Yadav, Gautam Gambhir-led India thinktank.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I LIVE: India win toss, opt to bowl
India have won the toss and opted to bowl! Suryakumar Yadav has no hestitation in opting to bowl. A couple of interesting changes! Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy and pacer Arshdeep Singh have been "rested", according to SKY. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi come back in. This will be Bishnoi's first T20I for India in nearly an entire year.
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I LIVE: Is Axar Patel fit to play?
If Jasprit Bumrah is to make his comeback in the playing XI, it will be intriguing to see whether Axar Patel does the same. Axar suffered an injury in the first T20I. If Axar doesn't, how do India solve their issue of having a batter at No. 8? We will find out in around 10 minutes.
India vs New Zealand LIVE: Toss in 15 minutes
We are just less than 15 minutes away from toss time at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. It will be interesting to see what the toss-winning captain decides, and how important a factor dew turns out to be.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I LIVE: Pressure on Sanju Samson
Star India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson will surely be under a little of pressure, particularly following the heroics of Ishan Kishan in the second T20I. Samson was reinstated at the top of the order at the expense of Shubman Gill, but did not made a big score in the first two games.
With Kishan impressing, Samson's spot in the playing XI cannot be considered a guarantee, especially when Tilak Varma eventually returns from injury.
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I LIVE: New Zealand eye improved bowling display
While India's batting has been incredible so far, New Zealand's bowling in the T20I series has left a lot to be desired, with captain Mitchell Santner's tactics also coming under scrutiny. The Kiwis will be aiming to restrict India to less than 200 for the first time in this series.
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I LIVE: Will Jasprit Bumrah play?
India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah played the first match but was rested for the second one. Bumrah's workload management has been a highly-discussed topic in Indian cricket for months now, so it will be interesting to see how many games he plays in this five-match T20I series. Remember, these are India's final matches before the T20 World Cup 2026 on home soil.
India vs New Zealand LIVE: Can India win 3-0?
India have registered two excellent victories in the first two T20Is of the series, showcasing their might with the bat in both games. While Abhishek Sharma and Rinku Singh stepped up in the first T20I, it was Ishan Kishan and captain Suryakumar Yadav shining in the second match. Their efforts have put India on the verge of a 3-0 rout!
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I LIVE: Hello and welcome!
A very warm welcome to one and all to the live coverage of the third T20I between India and New Zealand. We are in Guwahati today, in a match where India can wrap up series victory!
