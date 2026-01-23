India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: India will be aiming to continue their sensational form with the bat as they take on New Zealand in the second T20I in Raipur on Friday. Abhishek Sharma and Rinku Singh made a serious impact as the hosts piled up 238 in the first game, eventually winning the game by 48 runs. India captain Suryakumar Yadav will be eager to put up a big individual score, having made a good start in the first T20I. On the other hand, Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand will be desperate for an improved bowling display. (Live Scorecard)
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Updates -
India vs New Zealand Live: Here are the playing XIs -
India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
India vs New Zealand Live: Three changes for New Zealand
"We would have also bowled. Every time you play against a quality side in their conditions, you learn something. We have three changes - Seifert comes in for Robinson, Clark is out and Foulkes comes in, Matt Henry is also in," said New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner.
India vs New Zealand Live: Here is what Suryakumar said -
"We are going to bowl first. There is already little bit of dew out there, we haven't chased in recent times, so we want to chase. It looks good. We play every game, we try and improve on every aspects, we will try and do same things in every department. We have two changes - Axar got hit last night, (Jasprit) Bumrah is resting," said Suryakumar Yadav.
India vs New Zealand Live: India opt to bowl!
India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first in Raipur. The hosts have rested Jasprit Bumrah, while Axar Patel is also out due to injury, Suryakumar informed at the toss.
India vs New Zealand Live: Suryakumar Yadav eyes a big knock!
India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav had a poor 2025 at the highest level. He started well this year with a 32-run knock off 22 balls against New Zealand in the first T20I. Suryakumar could not take his innings deep but looked in vintage touch. He will aim to carry that momentum tonight and score big in Raipur.
India vs New Zealand Live: A recap -
Abhishek Sharma shone with a sensational knock as India outplayed New Zealand by 48 runs in the opening T20I on Wednesday. Riding on a brutal 35-ball 84 from Abhishek, the hosts posted a massive 238 for seven after being invited to bat first. Apart from Abhishek, Rinku Singh (44 not out off 20 balls), Suryakumar Yadav (32 off 22 balls), and Hardik Pandya (25 off 16 balls) also chipped in with useful contributions. For the Black Caps, Jacob Duffy was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2 for 27. In the chase, New Zealand were restricted to 190 for 7. Varun Chakaravarthy and Shivam Dube claimed two wickets apiece.
India vs New Zealand Live: Scenes at the end of 1st T20I -
India vs New Zealand Live: Kuldeep to replace Axar?
Axar Patel suffered an injury to his forefinger while trying to stop a shot from Daryl Mitchell on Wednesday. Such was the seriousness of the injury that the all-rounder was quickly taken off the ground with a bleeding finger. In case he is unavailable for the match tonight, will he be replaced by Kuldeep Yadav?
India vs New Zealand Live: Have a look at squads -
India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav.
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway(w), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Zakary Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs.
Hello everyone, welcome to this space! India take on New Zealand in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur tonight. Stay connected for live scores and updates related to the game.