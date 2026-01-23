Abhishek Sharma shone with a sensational knock as India outplayed New Zealand by 48 runs in the opening T20I on Wednesday. Riding on a brutal 35-ball 84 from Abhishek, the hosts posted a massive 238 for seven after being invited to bat first. Apart from Abhishek, Rinku Singh (44 not out off 20 balls), Suryakumar Yadav (32 off 22 balls), and Hardik Pandya (25 off 16 balls) also chipped in with useful contributions. For the Black Caps, Jacob Duffy was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2 for 27. In the chase, New Zealand were restricted to 190 for 7. Varun Chakaravarthy and Shivam Dube claimed two wickets apiece.