After New Zealand completed a historic 3-0 clean sweep with a thrilling win in the final Test against India on Sunday, former England captain Michael Vaughan pointed the hosts' struggle against the spin in the series and said India now has a group of batters who, like many teams, struggle against spin. India found themselves at the mercy of Ajaz Patel's spin. Mumbai-born left-arm spinner was the hero, as his 11th wicket of the match sealed what is being hailed as the New Zealand's greatest Test series victory of all time.

New Zealand handed India their first-ever whitewash in a series of three or more Tests at home, triumphing over Rohit Sharma-led side by 25 runs at Wankhede Stadium.

Congratulating New Zealand for the remarkable triumph, Vaughan wrote on X, "To win in India is incredible but to deliver a clean sweep is remarkable … has to be the greatest ever Test series victory…"

"India now have a group of batters that struggle like most teams against Spin..." he added.

To win in India is incredible but to deliver a clean sweep is remarkable … has to be the greatest ever Test series victory … India now have a group of Batters that struggle like most teams against Spin … #INDWvNZW — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 3, 2024

Needing 147 runs to avoid a whitewash, India's top order faltered once again, quickly losing half their side for just 29 runs. Rishabh Pant, unflustered by the situation, unleashed a flurry of shots to bring up his half-century in just 48 balls.

He first formed a 42-run partnership with Jadeja and then added 35 runs with Washington Sundar. However, Ajaz Patel halted the onslaught and completed his second five-for of the game with a stunning delivery that clipped Pant's inside edge and lobbed into the keeper's hands.

"Extraordinary scenes in Mumbai with India being swept 0-3 by New Zealand, coming less than three weeks before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series gets underway," cricket.com.au posted on X.

In its match report, they wrote, "India will arrive on Australian shores fresh off one of their most humiliating defeats after New Zealand pulled off an astonishing 3-0 series sweep in Mumbai."

The runs dried up after Pant's departure and New Zealand soon ran through the rest of the lineup to inflict a series whitewash on India in India for the first time since South Africa's 2-0 win in 1999-2000.

"No praise high enough for this achievement from NZ. Possibly the greatest moment in NZ Cricket history. They outplayed India in every department in the toughest place to come and win, and deserve all the accolades and respect. Well played," former India batter Wasim Jaffer said.

Jaffer, however, criticised Pant's controversial dismissal, and said, "I don't think it was conclusive enough to overturn on field not out decision."

Former South African batter AB de Villiers, also congratulated New Zealand for the historic Test series win, saying, "Absolutely incredible Test series victory! Congrats NZ".

New Zealand's series win also snapped India's home streak of 18 straight series triumphs since a 2-1 loss to England in 2012.

Notably, for the first time, India have been whitewashed in a home series of three or more Tests at home. On the other hand, New Zealand became the fourth side to whitewash India in a series of 3 or more Tests after England, Australia and the West Indies.