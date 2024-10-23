Skipper Tom Latham on Wednesday said New Zealand will head into the second Test against India without any preconceived ideas about a spin-friendly surface, focusing instead on utilising their bowling options effectively. New Zealand hold a vital 1-0 lead after an eight-wicket win in the opening Test in Bengaluru. The Kiwis bowled India out for their lowest total of 46 on home soil in the Bengaluru Test. Despite a second innings fightback from the hosts, New Zealand held their nerves to record their first win in India in 36 years.

"Whatever we're presented with, for us it's about trying to adapt as quick as we can," Latham told the media ahead of the second Test here.

"If it is going to be a wicket that turns a little bit more, then we've got four spinners in our line-up, that will play into their hands, but it's (also) about to try not to go into the game with too many preconceived ideas," he added.

Latham admitted he has given thought to how to utilise the spinners at their disposal. New Zealand have Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner and Ajaz Patel among frontline tweakers and Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips also to roll over their arms.

"I obviously had a little bit of a think around what that may look like," he said.

"(We will) try to get a little bit of information from previous games here and also the practice wickets that we're on, will hopefully be something around, or similar to what we're getting," he said.

Latham said New Zealand won't be resting on their laurels of drought-breaking Bengaluru Test win.

"(It is) very special, there is myself, Graham Dowling and John Wright, to be in this position is really special. But for me it was a team effort," he said.

"We celebrated what was a special performance, but our attention (has) turned quickly to this game and we're trying not to rest on what happened last week, (we are) trying to take the confidence from last week and take that into this game and hopefully hit the ground running." "The confidence that it can bring into a side is probably the most important thing, that we can come over here and we can compete and we can do well," he added.

The opening batter, who took over captaincy reigns before this tour, said his lack of big scores are not too concerning for him.

"For me it's about trying to contribute as best I can in my role, it's not just myself, it's other guys that are just trying to perform their role as best they can and that may look slightly different throughout the test match," he said.

"I've certainly been working hard behind the scenes to get my game where I want it to be. As a batsman it's a really fine line, you can be hitting the ball really well and get a good one, or vice versa, you may not be hitting it so well and get a bit of luck," he added.

Latham said Rachin Ravindra's approach at different stages of his fabulous 134 in Bengaluru showed the right way to balance the elements of attack and defence in Indian conditions.

"The way he played throughout that whole innings was outstanding, (if) you take the situations of some of the partnerships that he was involved in, the way he played was really important," he said.

"He put the foot down a little bit, played a little bit more attacking at certain stages and then obviously sucked up a little bit of pressure at times as well. We saw that in the second innings too," he said.

Latham said Kane Williamson, who has missed the first two of the three Tests on this tour, is working closely with the medical team.

"It's a day-by-day thing with Kane, fingers crossed that he will be up and ready. He's obviously working closely with the medical team back home," he said.

"It's just a bit of a waiting game, hopefully we'll find out a little bit more after the Test," Latham added.

