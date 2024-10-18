Former India cricketer and NCA head VVS Laxman on Friday praised Rohit Sharma for taking ownership of the wrong call at the toss in the first Test against New Zealand, saying that he does a "phenomenal job" in leading by example. Rohit's decision to bat first in the opening Test backfired horribly as India were shot out for a mere 46 inside 32 overs, recording their third lowest total in 593 Tests and lowest-ever in 293 matches on home soil.

The Indian captain fronted the media after end of play on Thursday and acknowledged that he erred in reading the M Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch, while citing that not all calls taken by leadership can always be right.

"For leaders, it's humanly impossible not to make mistakes. We won the toss and we elected to bat first and it was counterproductive (because) we were bowled out for 46," Laxman told a gathering at the Security Now 2024 conference by Seclore.

"Who went to the press conference? It was Rohit Sharma. He accepted that 'yes, I misread the wicket'. Leaders take that ownership of (their) decisions." "It's not necessary that every time the decisions are right, but you take the ownership and then whenever the team doesn't do well, you go and face the flak. Whenever the team does well, you promote the guy who actually requires that recognition and that limelight," he added.

While citing preparations and having a roadmap as important elements for success, Laxman said great leaders are the best performers in any team and Rohit has done a "phenomenal job" with this Indian team.

"Great leaders are the best performers in a particular team, (a) classical example is Rohit Sharma. What he has done, the way he's leading the Indian team, is just phenomenal," Laxman said.

"He (has) told (his teammates) that, 'okay, this is the style of cricket I want our team to play', and he's going out and doing that, (the) selfless style of batting and playing the game. In the bargain, that can (also) impact and affect his performance. But he's making that decision and that bold statement saying 'I'll back you as long as you go out and play the brand I want our Indian team to play'," he said.

Hopeful of a turnaround in Bengaluru

Laxman said he was confident India can turn the tables on New Zealand in the ongoing Test even as the team was 125 runs behind at the close of play in the second essay with seven wickets in hand.

"I know Sarfaraz (Khan) is batting well and I think Virat (Kohli) is there," Laxman said shortly before Kohli was eventually dismissed.

"We believe; when I say we, you know, whether it's me or former players or Gautam (Gambhir) as the head coach, or Rohit as a captain, everyone who's playing for the country is capable of creating magic." "I can tell with a lot of conviction that everyone (batters) will go out with only one thought, one frame of mind, which is (that) 'can I contribute to the country, can I go out and just give 100-150 runs for my bowlers'.

"And if my (India) bowlers get 150 runs, take it from me that we can win this Test match," Laxman said.

The former batter is banking on the Indian spinners to do their magic in the fourth innings.

"The ball is turning and gripping and we (have) got three wonderful, world class spinners. Whoever is going out to bat, they will go with that mindset," he added.

Laxman said backing your strength in pressure situations is key, like Sarfaraz Khan did during his unbeaten 78-ball 70.

"Sarfaraz, just before coming here, I saw (him hit) a beautiful six over point. When you're in a pressure situation, when you are facing an impossible task, can you trust your strengths?" he said.

"Sarfaraz, Yashasvi (Jaiswal) and Rohit played their natural game. Now the end result (is something that) no one can predict, but can the approach and can the frame of mind and mindset be predicted, yes.

"Because that's in your control and I can tell that everyone will go out with that kind of positive mindset," he said. PTI DDV AH

